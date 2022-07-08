Norman residents can participate in a silent auction to benefit a local nonprofit and experience an exhibition blending visual art with live music Friday evening.
From 6-9 p.m. Friday in downtown Norman, the Art Walk will once again take over The Walker Arts District.
A closing reception for The Gift of Art, a silent auction to benefit Food and Shelter for Friends, is planned for the South Room of The Depot Gallery, 200 S. Jones Ave. Pieces from the Jacobson House Native Art Center will be displayed in the North Room while their space is remodeled.
Visitors are welcome to bid on works and try some complimentary Native Spirits wine.
The “Gift of Art” collection to be auctioned at The Depot was donated to Food and Shelter by Father Henry Roberson, who served as priest of St. Thomas More University Parish in Norman. The works include a wood-block Dali, a Cezanne etching from 1873 and an original Duaiv, according to an event flier.
Shari Jackson, executive director of The Depot, said it’s thrilling to have these works on display in Norman. She said The Depot is running an online auction that went live Thursday where people can place bids throughout the month of July, but encourages Normanites to come see the artworks in person Friday.
April Doshier, executive director for Food and Shelter, said the proceeds will help finish fundraising for the Share Center, a food pantry with a grocery store shopping experience for those in need. While the share center is not a space for those without homes to sleep, Doshier said it is an opportunity to get in front of homelessness through helping those in difficult economic conditions.
“The gift that this gives the community is reducing the number of new people entering homelessness and helping them access resources that are already here that have been really difficult to access before,” Doshier said.
Doshier said homelessness is a complicated issue that takes a wide range of creative solutions to tackle it as a community, and efforts like The Share Center and the Gift of Art auction to support it are part of that.
The auction closes at the end of the month.
D.M. Wealth Management, 309 E. Main St., is back in the lineup and settled into their new location. They will host Soni Parsons, who specializes in acrylic paintings and recycled art Friday evening.
Norman-based photographer Debra Van Swearingen is among ten artists to be hosted at Gallery 123 above Syrup, 123 E. Main St.
For the last two years, Swearingen has honed her gliding technique, a process that involves applying metal leafing to the back of inkjet images printed on vellum or kozo paper, according to the event flier.
Award winning photographer Dylan Johnson will work on a mural live at Scratch Kitchen & Cocktails, 132 W. Main St. Friday.
STASH, 412 E. Main St. will feature Barry Zimmerman, an active contributor to the Norman Arts scene since 1988. Zimmerman is perhaps best known as the street artist “Me,” writing crosswalk messages and drawing on walls in chalk. Art walk goers are invited to east downtown to witness his “cheerful offbeat imagery, often mixed with poetry and lyricism,” according to the flier.
Oklahoma State University professor Liz Roth’s Understanding Place: Perspectives continues from last month at MAINSITE, 122 E. Main St. Roth’s works are the result of a mixed-media exhibition around the world, beginning with an exploration of every state in America and ending with pieces from a current project to render various landscapes within the 40th North Parallel, according to the flier.
Roth said the exploration forever changed how she views land and comprehends a landscape. The works are on display until July 9.
Mango Cannabis, 127 W. Main St. will feature Chase Dawson and Brad Forsythe. Dawson is an illustrator who draws inspiration from folk lore, reality, the paranormal and American traditional tattoos. Forsythe utilizes existential dread to create a series of edited photographs from “lifeless locales” in the state.
A combination of visual and auditory stimulation from multi-media group “Visaural” will perform at Resonator, 325 E. Main St. The group show consists of musicians that are visual artists and vice versa. It features the visual and aural work of Tim Gregory and Eli Wimmer of Helen Kelter Skelter, Clare Costello from Glitch and Costello, Katie Williams of Sisteria and Craig Swan.
Described as a printmaking powerhouse, Herschel Self has a solo exhibition planned at OSC-Press, 315 E. Main St. Friday. Self previously designed at Bigfoot Creative in Norman, before moving to Tulsa to start Mythic Press. He recently moved on from that venture to work as an artist full time.
For a complete list of participating businesses, visit 2ndfridaynorman.com