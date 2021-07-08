Norman’s 2nd Friday Norman Art Walk returns this Friday, giving the community a last chance to see MAINSITE Art Gallery’s popular exhibit, “The Left Hand of Liminality.”
The walk runs from 6 to 9 p.m. in the Walker Arts District of downtown Norman. “The Left Hand of Liminality,” an exhibit from Denise Duong and Gabriel Fiedman, will have a closing reception at MAINSITE Friday.
Art walk visitors can also expect live music at BIG Brewing Company, Gray Owl, Sergio’s Italian Bistro and SCRATCH Kitchen & Cocktails.
Event Director Cher Duncan said the art walk has had a consistently positive turnout since returning this summer. She expects that attendance trend will continue, since the art walk continuously varies its offerings and provides unique experiences for the Norman community.
“Some of the newer additions are OSC-Press on 215 E. Main and Bud Brothers Coughy Shop,” Duncan said. “Americana Art will be having a sale too, right on the west side of Main Street.”
The Depot Gallery will also be showing its new exhibit, “New Beginnings” starting this Friday and running through Sept. 3. The Depot will host an opening reception this Friday alongside the exhibit’s unveiling.
Wilshire Cabinet + Co is both hosting an art showcase from artists Craig Swan and Hannah Harper, and highlighting a nonprofit partner of theirs. The Center for Children and Families will also attend this week’s event to teach the community about its work to improve the lives of Norman’s children.
“I definitely want to highlight the exhibit at MAINSITE by Duong and Fieldman,” Duncan said. “This will be the community’s last chance to say goodbye to an exhibit that’s been extremely popular.”
