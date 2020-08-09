Recent data shows medical marijuana revenue continues to grow in Norman and across the state.
According to data from the Oklahoma Tax Commission, July marked the fourth consecutive month of record-high gross revenue for medical marijuana in Norman, as residents spent nearly $3 million dollars on marijuana products last month. Norman dispensaries remitted more than $273,000 in sales tax in July, with the City of Norman receiving $131,358 in city sales tax.
July’s record-high sales in Norman reflected the overall trend statewide. State dispensaries reported its second-highest grossing month in July, reporting more than $12 million in revenue, which is double the total revenue from July of last year, according to OTC data. Norman dispensaries reported $1.7 million in gross revenue in July of last year.
In total, Norman dispensaries have reported more than $10.4 million in revenue since April, according to OTC data.
While the numbers show the medical marijuana industry has enjoyed record sales the last few months, the success hasn’t been enjoyed by all dispensary owners. According to late-July data from the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Association, there are nine fewer licensed dispensaries in Norman than there were in April, as the total number of dispensaries has decreased from 72 to 63.
Kyle Parker, owner of Medicinal Marijuana of Norman on 1430 West Lindsey Street, said profits for his dispensary remained mostly steady since the COVID-19 pandemic hit in March, but he never saw a big uptick in profits. Profits over the last month have dropped between five to 10 percent, Parker said.
Parker said recent dispensary closings in Norman have raised concerns for smaller dispensaries like his, and that the record profits for the industry don’t show the struggles of some local dispensaries.
“It’s a few of the bigger locations that are seeing humongous sales,” Parker said. “Small businesses aren’t going to be able to compete with the larger companies.”
Parker said one likely reason for the recent dispensary closings is an oversaturation of dispensaries in Norman.
“There’s way too many dispensaries. It’s been oversaturated from the beginning,” Parker said. “Even if every single person in Norman had a medical card, we would still have too many dispensaries. We shouldn’t have as many dispensaries as we do pharmacies and liquor stores.”
Chip Paul, who helped draft the original ballot measure for medical marijuana in 2018 as the co-founder for Oklahomans for Health, said he purposefully wrote the measure to institute a free market economy for medical marijuana. Paul said while he believes it was the best way for the industry to be designed, he knew an oversaturated market was possible.
“We have a unique situation in Oklahoma, as it’s the only free market situation (for medical marijuana) in the country, and that was purposeful,” Paul said. “I wanted a free market economy that was accessible to any Oklahoman. I shouldn’t be advantaged over you in starting a business.
“But what happens in a free market economy is everyone wants to be in the business, and you have good, bad, and medium quality operators. You reach a saturation point, where the better operators in the market will rise to the top. Regrettably, some people will go out of business in that scenario, but what happens in a free market is the patient wins.”
Paul said he believes the pandemic has contributed to the Norman economy reaching the saturation point.
“You’ve got a more competitive situation because of COVID-19 and it squeezes everything through that free market lens,” Paul said.
Parker said he believes the tax situation surrounding the medical marijuana industry has also contributed to some dispensaries shutting down. Since marijuana is still federally illegal, every dollar is considered taxable income, and dispensaries aren’t allowed to write-off expenses, which makes it difficult for smaller dispensaries to make consistent profits, Parker said.
“Everything is essentially double-taxed,” Parker said. “You’ve got to have a lot of financial backing.
Raymond Camp, co-owner and general manager of Grass Shack dispensary on 2400 12th Avenue North East, said the tax situation will likely contribute to more dispensaries closing their doors.
“People are realizing this isn’t a “get rich quick” business,” Camp said. “People are learning that while yes, anyone can technically grow a plant, there are a lot of people who just don’t know how to run a business. With the tax situation the industry finds itself in, you’re gonna see a decline in dispensaries over time.”
Camp said medical marijuana customers have begun shopping exclusively at their favorite dispensaries, which he believes has contributed to recent closings.
“I also think it's a good thing because people that are providing good quality customer service are the ones that stick around and that’s a good thing for the card holders,” Camp said. “I don’t want anyone to lose their livelihood, but I do think fewer stores is better for the industry and customers.”
While some dispensary owners believe local and state profits will likely continue, they expect some dispensaries will continue to close their business. Parker said it may happen more quickly that some expect.
“The trend is going to continue,” Parker said. “If I had to make a wild guess, you’ll see 20 fewer dispensaries before the year is over.”
