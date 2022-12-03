It’s ink black and misty. The wind chill has dipped to 25 degrees as Jen May stuffs the tools of her trade into her small, white Chevy Equinox.
She’s got her stakes ready as she heads out to hit seven houses. This time, she leaves her black ski mask behind.
By the time she has finished skulking around local neighborhoods, it’s around 1 a.m.
“I love making people happy,” May said.
As customers sat or slept snugly in their homes, she spent the night scampering through their yards, positioning and staking “You’ve Been Elfed,” “Merry Christmas,” a purple iris birthday greeting and other sign creations she spent countless hours designing.
May is one of a handful of Norman entrepreneurs operating jumbo yard sign businesses.
“It’s a blast,” she said. “It’s the hardest work I’ve ever done, but I love it.”
Pandemic entrepreneur
She found herself in a desperate situation in 2020. In a time of isolation caused by the coronavirus crisis, she lost her job of nearly eight years.
“I was a single mom,” May said. “Everybody was looking for work at that time.”
But the pandemic spawned more than four million new businesses, and May became one of those pandemic entrepreneurs.
May’s sister was expecting a baby in June 2020, but the pandemic brought isolation and drive-by baby showers.
“Our family had to find someone to decorate her yard in Yukon,” May said.
The family hired a company working with the Yard Love franchise to decorate her sister’s yard in June 2020.
Two months later, with her family’s support, May joined the franchise business in Norman. After a year, May felt like she was ready to strike out on her own.
She did just that and, in summer 2021, May rebranded her business to Yard Signs by Jen.
Though May also had found full-time work with a church by then, her heart was big enough for both.
Now, after she gets home from her regular job, she gets busy managing customers, putting together custom concepts from ready-made signs and stuffing treat bags. Her son Logan and big pooch Luna offer lots of enthusiasm.
“I help with some of your designs,” Logan May said to his mom.
“You are my creative consultant,” May said, describing his unique tweak to a Mario Brothers-themed sign. “He comes up with ideas I would never have thought of. He’s so creative.”
Memories
May’s huge signs focus on everything from the Christmas holidays to proms to birthdays and homecomings. The signs sometimes tower over 7 feet and may be about 24 feet wide.
May said the mini signs she’s promoting for Christmas rent for $55 per night, though some customers prefer the larger signs with custom phrases that start at $95.
May gets to be sort of a secret Santa for every season and every happy occasion.
One particularly memorable display, she said, revolved around a young military man who was shipped overseas shortly after he and his wife got married. When he returned home two long years later, his wife surprised him with a huge military-themed sign that covered most of their front yard.
“They hadn’t been able to grow in their lives together. That was one of the more special displays,” May said.
A good mugging
The surprises can sometimes turn on May when she’s sneaking around with her surprise signs at night — or in the middle of the day.
One day, she got caught “flocking” a man’s front yard with a flock of plastic flamingos. His siblings had assured May that the birthday boy would be gone all day. He came home mid-flocking.
“What are you doing?” he said in a “kind of gruff” voice.
“I’m doing what I was paid to do, sir,” May stammered.
“Hrmmmph. Well, carry on then,” he said.
It’s all good fun.
“We got mugged,” said Jessica Castillo.
Castillo described one of May’s Christmas presentations given to her, her husband Jonathan, son Jacob and daughter Jonah.
“It said, ‘You’ve been mugged.’ It had two mugs with hot chocolate bombs in them. It was really cute,” Castillo said.
She said the family helped May kick off the fundraising angel tree this year in conjunction with McFarlin Memorial United Methodist Church.
She said their family and friends have used the yard sign service many times for birthdays and other events.
“For any big events, we’re definitely going to use Jen,” said Castillo. “She’s my yard sign lady.”
The greatest challenge May runs across in her yard sign business?
“I’ll take rain and snow any day,” May said. “But, oh, that wind. It’s the bane of my existence.”
