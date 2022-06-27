Tuesday's Primary Election will feature important races at every level.
Here's everything you need to know to cast your vote June 28, including what you'll need to bring to the polls, who will be on your ballot and when you can go vote. Keep up with real-time results at normantranscript.com after polls close at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Where can I vote?
You’ll vote Tuesday at the polling place assigned on your voter ID card. You can also check your polling place at okvoterportal.okelections.us/Home/Index.
Remember that polling spots have changed for some people since the beginning of this year, so it’s a good time to double check where you’re going.
When can I vote?
Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 28. If you’re in line by 7 p.m., you can still vote. The state election board notes that voting lines are longest before and after work and during the lunch hour.
What should I bring?
You’ll need one valid form of ID. This can be your voter ID card or your unexpired state, federal or tribal photo ID.
Who can I vote for?
Your ballot Tuesday will depend on your party affiliation. In Norman, Republicans will find significantly more names on their ballots than Democrats.
Oklahoma has closed primaries (meaning registered Republicans can’t vote Democrat, and vice versa). However, the state Democratic party is allowing registered Independents to vote Democrat in this primary.
Last weekend, The Transcript published a voter’s guide that touched on the local races — read online in our June 19 e-edition (normantranscript-cnhi.newsmemory.com/) about your local commissioner candidates for Districts 1 and 3, and state House candidates for Districts 44, 45 and 46.
On a statewide level, Tuesday’s primary will also include races for two U.S. Senate seats, District 4 U.S. representative, governor, attorney general, state auditor, state treasurer, corporation commissioner, labor commissioner and state superintendent of public instruction.
Depending on your party affiliation, all of these races may not be on your ballot; some races feature only Republicans, while some candidates may be headed straight to the November General Election.
You can view a sample ballot ahead of time and figure out which races you’ll be voting in by visiting okvoterportal.okelections.us/Home/Index.
Enter your name and birthday, and the site will show you a map with your polling place, a map with your county election board location and a sample ballot (ahead of other elections, you can also use this page for actions like requesting an absentee ballot or changing some of your personal voting information).
The sample ballot will show all the races — and all the affiliated candidates — you’ll be eligible to vote for Tuesday.