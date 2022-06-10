June Art Walk attendees can participate in a closing ceremony of an interactive art exhibit, pick up some creations from Norman-based makers and help raise money for a Norman resident .
Downtown Norman’s monthly showcase of Oklahoma creatives will once again take over the Walker Arts District Friday evening from 6-9 p.m. This 2nd Friday Art Walk will feature a mental health-themed interactive art opportunity, storytelling works and an east downtown market.
The Virtue Center will wrap up its month-long Smash the Stigma event at the lot just north of Benvenuti’s, 105 W. Main St. The exhibit features a car where people may write messages about mental health and addiction.
Led by spray paint artist Andy Jacobs, art walk goers can stop by and smash the car, in an attempt to free oneself of stereotypes and shame often associated with addiction or mental health challenges.
Erinn Gavaghann, executive director of the Norman Arts Council, said the interactive piece is an example of the healing power of the arts.
J-Byrd Home Boutique will feature the works of local artists and makers. Shop co-owner Debbie Steele said among this month’s featured artists is Dana Everett, who will have paintings of Willie Nelson, Teddy Roosevelt and John Bon Jovi on display and for sale.
Maya Raza, a self taught watercolor artist and educator, is passionate about nature-themed works. She will have three works inspired by her travels around the world, including a sunflower, a wolf and a red-throated bird.
Everett and Raza will have prints available for purchase, Steele said.
Lazy Circles Brewing Co., 422 E. Main St., invites Art Walk goers to participate in a silent auction for several works from local Native artists. Proceeds will go to Logan Poolaw, who is currently in remission for a renal cell carcinoma but struggling with its impact on her body, according to a statement from the brewery.
The brewery will donate 10% of its beer sales for the day to Poolaw and her father to go toward the ongoing recovery.
Oklahoma State University professor Liz Roth’s Understanding Place: Perspectives continues from last month at MAINSITE, 122 E. Main St. Roth’s works are the result of a mixed-media exhibition around the world, beginning with an exploration of every state in America and ending with pieces from a current project to render various landscapes within the 40th North Parallel, according to an event flier.
Roth said the exploration forever changed how she views land and comprehends a landscape. Both are on display until July 9.
Gray Owl Coffee, 223 E. Gray St., will host local sculptor and artist Bill Boettcher and his illustrations from his “CAN YOU DRAW?” collection.
Ashok and Urmila Shrestha are back at Sandalwood and Sage, 322 E. Main St., for a trunk show comprised of handcrafted items from Nepal. The Import Trunk Show runs 3-9 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday.
The Flower Power Makers Market returns to east downtown Friday evening. Hosted by STASH, 412 E. Main St., the market features jewelry, home goods, arts and crafts, all locally created.
Art Walk goers can also head to STASH to view artist Gregg Standridge’s works. The longtime woodworker is displaying recent projects, using wood inlay designs inspired by his own drawings.
Rebecca Bean, owner of STASH, said she is ready to welcome back a diverse group of makers and creatives after a two-year break.
Bean said the market will have a celebratory atmosphere with live blues music, food trucks and free face painting, and kids of all ages and dogs are welcome.
“This will likely be our last big bash of the summer until cool fall weather is here,” Bean said. “We hope that this surprisingly mild June weather brings out a large and supportive crowd. These artisans have hung on for years, and they are bringing their best to this event, which is one of the favorite parties we throw all year.”
A closing reception for Corey Fuller’s graphic art exhibit entitled Next Exit is planned for the North room at the Depot, 200 S. Jones Ave. Next Exit is a collection of graphic art created as part of a billboard installation on Route 66, the event flier reads.
For more information about this week’s 2nd Friday Art Walk, visit www.2ndfridaynorman.com.