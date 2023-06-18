“Resilience through Arts and Culture’ is the theme of Monday’s Juneteenth Festival hosted by the city of Norman.
The free festival begins at 6 p.m. at Reaves Park, 2501 Jenkins Ave., and features live music, kids’ activities and food. Fireworks begin at 9:30 p.m.
“Juneteenth,” a federal holiday, is coined from a combination of the words “June” and “nineteenth,” which commemorates and celebrates the freedom of enslaved African Americans on June 19, 1865, according to normanjuneteenth.com.
Kendall Hendricks, Juneteenth committee director, said the event aims to provide a space where the community can come together, learn more about African American culture and find unity.
“It’s about building, networking and having conversations,” Hendricks told The Transcript. “(It’s) also coming out and enjoying the festivities, food and just getting out and being a part of something. And then (there’s) a little bit of educational pieces because you’ll learn something as well.”
At the event, Norman legislators will recognize influential black leaders in the Norman community. Hendricks said this gesture highlights the diversity that has been and continues to be present in Norman.
“It’s to let people know of all colors, creeds and backgrounds that they are welcome and that there is opportunity here for them to grow in this community as long as we stay together and keep working together,” he said.
Among the honorees is Anthony Francisco, a Juneteenth committee member and the city of Norman’s first black chief financial officer.
“I hope that (attendees) will remember the contributions of African Americans to this country’s history, going back to 1619,” Francisco said. “And that African Americans, as a people, have been very resilient. I think that that’s a very good theme for this year because we as a people have overcome a great deal both nationally, in this part of the country and in Norman.”
The event will begin with speeches from J.C. Watts and George Henderson. Watts is a former congressman and Oklahoma Sooners quarterback, and Henderson will be recognized for being the first African American in Oklahoma to hold an endowed professorship as well as purchase a home in Norman.
Hendricks said both men are an integral part of Norman’s history and have paved the way for current and future generations.
“Take a look at these individuals that we (will) have before you,” he said. “Look at the position and the foundation that they have set forth, look at what they have done and where they are currently.
“It’s letting people, that look like myself, J.C. Watts and Dr. Henderson, know to stop limiting yourself ... you can do whatever you want to within this community as long as you put your mind to it.”
There will be no shortage of activities. For children, there will be a petting zoo, bouncy house and face painting. For adults, there will be non-profit vendors, voter registration and a domino tournament with cash prizes.
The whole family can expect food trucks, a DJ, live music and fireworks to end the night.
“Be excited about having a good time,” Francisco said. “Yes, you will be educated. We hope that no one will leave without knowing what Juneteenth is and what it’s about. But the whole purpose is to have fun and to celebrate.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.