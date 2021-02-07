Jurors convicted a Norman man on six counts of lewd molestation to a child under age 16 Friday night in Cleveland County District Court and suggested a sentence of 400 years total.
Anthony Lynn Dunn, aka Anthony Defreeze, 45, was found guilty after a week-long trial where he represented himself, or pro se, aided by standby counsel Al Hoch. Attorneys representing the state were Assistant District Attorneys Jennifer Austin and Christy Miller.
According to the courthouse, 17 witnesses were called, including both victims in the case, who were under age 12 when they were sexually molested and raped. Three other victims were called to testify to show a pattern of sexual molestation by Dunn. Dunn chose not to testify but did call three witnesses in his defense, including a family member.
According to a court affidavit, Defreeze inappropriately touched the privates of two children with his hands, fingers and privates between September 2015 through September 2017. He also forced one child to touch his privates with her hands.
He was officially charged Aug. 31, 2018.
Jurors deliberated for an hour and 25 minutes before delivering their verdict. Balkman will deliver formal sentencing for Dunn at 3 p.m. April 9.
Another defendant in the case, Jamie Ray Page, 37, of Norman, was charged Sept. 11, 2018, with enabling child sexual abuse and failure to report child sexual abuse for allegedly allowing Dunn to have access to one victim after she reported sexual assault to Page multiple times. Page also didn't inform law enforcement officers, according to the Oklahoma State Courts Network and a court affidavit.
She waived her right to jury trial and will have trial in front of Balkman starting May 17. Page's bond was $50,000, which was made Sept. 13, 2018.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.