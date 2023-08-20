A jury recommended an Oklahoma City man spend 47 years in prison stemming from a fatal collision in Purcell.
Collertt Boyd, 37, was convicted of first-degree manslaughter, four counts of operating a motor vehicle under the influence of drugs and causing a personal-injury collision with great bodily injury, one count of possession of a controlled dangerous substance, and one count of possession of drug paraphernalia in McClain County.
Court documents stated that Boyd was not severely injured and kicked his way out of his vehicle through the sunroof with help from another witness.
However, Chandra Crutsinger, 24, was killed. The affidavit said she only sustained a pulse for a short period.
The crash happened in 2021, three days before Christmas.
Greg Mashburn, the District Attorney representing Cleveland, McClain and Garvin Counties, wrote in a press release that Boyd drove recklessly down I-35, causing him to swerve into the median, strike and go through the cable barrier into southbound traffic. Boyd hit multiple vehicles and killed Crutsinger.
"This is a sad case because Chandra Crutsinger's death was preventable. All of the injuries and damages were preventable. This is why we urge people to never drive while under any intoxicating substance - whether it's medicinal and has a prescription or recreational," Mashburn wrote in the press release. "You need to be aware of the effects and warnings of ingesting medical marijuana and other prescription drugs so as not to endanger anyone else's life."
Formal sentencing by the judge is scheduled for Oct. 6.
