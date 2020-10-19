Jury selection for a first-degree murder trial will run into Tuesday after attorneys and the judge spent Monday questioning potential jurors on issues from COVID-19 to legal processes.
Monday’s jury selection is the first since the start of the pandemic, when the Cleveland County Court halted jury trials. The selection process brought with it a new set of precautions and questions for jurors.
Presiding Judge Thad Balkman adjourned the selection process just after 5 p.m. Monday, telling the courtroom full of jurors that the selection process would likely be finished by 11 a.m. or noon on Tuesday. Monday ended after 36 jurors and alternates had been called and thoroughly questioned.
The final 12 jurors and two alternates selected Tuesday will decide the case of James Arion Smith, charged with first-degree murder in the 2017 death of Nathaniel Ewing in concert with Cody Eli Turbeville, Tyrek Ladrius Turner and Armani Ashanti Morgan. Turbeville and Morgan agreed to plea deals and were sentenced to 10 years in prison and 10 years probation apiece.
Smith has entered a not guilty plea, and is being held in the F. DeWayne Beggs Detention Center on a $3 million bond.
While jurors are usually all seated in the well of the courtroom, new social distancing precautions meant the 36 jurors and their alternates, along with additional backups, were seated in spaces all throughout the courtroom. All had their temperatures taken at the courthouse door, wore masks and filled out COVID screening forms, said Balkman, who sat behind a plexiglass barrier.
Balkman’s questions for jurors, which took up much of the morning, ranged from standard inquiries about jurors’ backgrounds and connections to past criminal issues or trials, to new questions related to COVID-19. The judge also emphasized repeatedly to jurors that they were to avoid any media coverage or outside research about Smith’s case.
The judge asked potential jurors to rate their concern with COVID-19’s impact on their participation in the process on a scale of one to 10, with one being very comfortable with being in the courtroom with the court’s precautions, and 10 being very uncomfortable with proceeding with jury duty given the pandemic circumstances.
Balkman dismissed one juror early in the selection process after they rated their concern as a nine, citing high-risk medical conditions in their home. The majority of potential jurors — at least 20 of the 36 — rated their concern as a one, telling Balkman they were comfortable with the court’s COVID-19 precautions.
Balkman also questioned whether jurors had been involved in social justice causes or marches over the summer, or if any had been involved in local petitions. At least one juror said he had attended a protest for racial justice in Oklahoma City over the summer, while two noted they had signed Unite Norman’s petition to recall the mayor and several city council members.
Attorneys on each side spent a significant amount of time ensuring jurors understood the process for finding a defendant guilty, and understood how multiple defendants could be charged with the same crime.
Jennifer Austin, assistant district attorney and representative for the state, pressed jurors on if — should the state present all the evidence for jurors to find Smith guilty — jurors would be able to sentence Smith to life in prison, the mandatory punishment for those found guilty of first-degree murder. While the majority of the 36 potential jurors told Austin they could deliver a sentence of life in prison, several said they would take issue with being part of that process, especially because Smith was 17 at the time of Ewing’s death.
While Smith pleaded guilty in 2018 and was sentenced a month later to life in prison, he withdrew his plea after a court decision dealing with juvenile murder defendants was issued. The ruling requires prosecutors show aggravating circumstances and that a juvenile murder defendant cannot be rehabilitated before life in prison without parole can be imposed.
While jurors knew few of the facts of the case, Austin also asked pertinent questions about issues like marijuana and firearms, asking jurors whether they could look at the evidence of a case regardless of their opinions on drug use or guns.
According to a Norman police affidavit, on the day of Ewing’s death in April 2017, the 20-year-old college student and a person identified as Ian Roper agreed to meet one of the suspects about a marijuana deal in a Willowbrook Apartment complex parking lot in Norman. The meeting allegedly turned into a robbery, and Ewing was shot in the abdomen.
Troy Cowin, Smith’s attorney and a representative of the Oklahoma Indigent Defense System, used some of Monday afternoon to question potential jurors on their COVID-19 opinions.
Cowin asked jurors whether they believe COVID-19 is real and is killing people, among other questions, and pressed jurors on their comfort level in the courtroom during the pandemic. Several jurors expressed doubt about whether the virus is actually killing people and whether or not COVID-19 numbers have been inflated, while one juror said he believed COVID-19 is a hoax that is not backed by science.
Potential jurors will reconvene by 8:15 a.m. Tuesday at the Cleveland County Courthouse.
Emma Keith covers Norman Public Schools and the University of Oklahoma for The Transcript. Reach her at ekeith@normantranscript.com or at @emma_ckeith.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.