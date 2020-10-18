NORMAN — Cleveland County District Court will resume jury trials today for the first time in eight months following the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, beginning with the first-degree murder charge against Norman resident James Arion Smith.
A trial for Smith, 21, will begin at 9 a.m. today in District Judge Thad Balkman's courtroom.
Smith was charged after the shooting death of University of Oklahoma student Nathaniel Ewing, 20, in 2017 in concert with Cody Eli Turbeville, Tyrek Ladrius Turner and Armani Ashanti Morgan.
Turbeville and Morgan agreed to plea deals and were sentenced to 10 years in prison and 10 years probation apiece. Turbeville pleaded guilty to accessory to first-degree murder and Morgan pleaded guilty to planning a violent act and firearm possession.
According to a Norman police affidavit, Ewing and a person later identified as Ian Roper agreed to meet one of the suspects about a marijuana deal April 23, 2017, in a Willowbrook Apartment complex parking lot in Norman. The meeting allegedly turned into a robbery, and Ewing was shot in the abdomen.
According to a court affidavit, Smith told Norman police detectives that he shot Ewing, who reportedly was going to sell drugs to the four defendants. However, the four men decided to rob him instead.
Smith was 17 at the time of Ewing's death.
In June 2018, Smith pleaded guilty and was sentenced a month later to life in prison. At the time, juvenile defendants could be sentenced to life in prison or life in prison without parole. However, he withdrew his plea after a court decision dealing with juvenile murder defendants was issued. The ruling requires prosecutors show aggravating circumstances and that a juvenile murder defendant cannot be rehabilitated before life in prison without parole can be imposed.
He remains in the F. DeWayne Beggs Detention Center with a $3 million bond.
According to a document listed on the Oklahoma State Courts Network, additional witnesses in the case include the victim's mother, Kelly Ewing; Turner, who hasn't accepted a plea agreement; Turbeville and two of the victim's roommates, Alex Roughface and Nick Whitten.
Turner still faces a first-degree murder charge. He will have a status conference with District Judge Jeff Virgin at 2 p.m. Friday.
According to the county court clerk's office, the last jury trial in the county lasted one day Feb. 18 and involved a competency hearing. Two jury terms in April, June and September were later canceled. However, conversations were ongoing about when jury trials could safely resume.
A representative with the office said jurors will report at 8:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Mondays and 8:30 a.m. Tuesdays this week and next week. Additionally, potential jurors will be socially distanced, must wear masks, will be given one-time-use pens and will be split into smaller groups, instead of one group of 225 people.
Typically, misdemeanor trials require six jurors, and civil or felony trials require 12 jurors and two alternates, according to the county court clerk's office.
Balkman, who is currently serving as chief judge, said summons were sent to 240 people for this week, and anyone who thought they may have been exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19 was deferred.
Balkman said 55 jurors have been assigned to report for Smith's trial. Other jury trials on the docket include the following:
• Special Judge Lori Puckett will hear a case on the deprived docket Monday, with a jury pool of 25.
• District Judge Lori Walkley will hear a case Tuesday against Lamarcus Cortez Davenport, 28, with a jury pool of 35 jurors. He was charged with first-degree burglary, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, larceny from a house and receiving or concealing stolen property in 2018. No address was listed for him.
• Special Judge Scott Brockman will hear a case Tuesday against Lacey Lynn Mercurio, 23, and Farah Elizabeth Snider, 43, both of Newcastle, with a jury pool of 25. They each face misdemeanor counts of larceny of a dog and conspiracy in theft of an Australian Shepard mix from a Norman home around May 31, 2019.
• Balkman or District Judge Michael Tupper will hear a case Wednesday against Jorge Edgar Flores Medina, 22, of Norman, with a jury pool of 40. He was charged Sept. 17, 2019, with seven counts, including assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, two counts of domestic assault and battery, kidnapping, unlawful possession of marijuana, possession or selling of paraphernalia and maintaining a dwelling where controlled drugs were kept.
• Special Judge Nathaniel Hales will hear a case on the deprived docket Wednesday, with a jury pool of 25.
Balkman outlined COVID-19 safety measures that are now in place with jury trials resuming. Residents with health conditions and concerns may file an excuse and could be deferred. Also, everyone who enters the courthouse will have their temperatures checked and will be screened for COVID-19 symptoms.
Balkman said personal protective equipment will be required, including face masks, face shields and gloves as necessary. Disposable face masks will be provided as they are available. Daily deep and period cleaning will take place on all commonly touched surfaces. Hand sanitizer is available at various locations in the courthouse.
Additionally, he said windows will be opened as weather permits and social distancing inside courtrooms is in place. Juries will use courtrooms instead of smaller jury rooms, and jury orientation will be done in smaller panels with each judge. Attorneys' questions related to COVID-19 will be limited. Also, judges will put on masks for bench conferences.
Balkman said Oklahoma County has had over 70 jury trials since the pandemic started, and many other counties have already resumed trails, too, including Tulsa and Payne counties.
Jamie Berry
366-3532
Follow me @JamieStitches13
