Kat Lock is no stranger to Norman stages.
After being coached as a child actress by sibling Kendall Lock in home shows, she took like a duck to water in Sooner Theatre musical productions during adolescence.
Now an adult, Kat Lock has been performing for years around the metro as a singer-songwriter and musician in pop rock bands and solo. She’s played the Norman Music Festival every year since 2017 and is returning to its 2022 Fowler Automotive Main Stage at 3:20 p.m. Saturday.
Lock has assembled a septet for the performance where tap dancing by the energetic chanteuse can’t be ruled out.
“I’m going have a full band with horn section,” Lock said. “I’ve been working a long time just gathering the right people for a full sound.”
Lock’s outfit with the solid stuff are lead guitarist David Rey, Bill Boyd on drums, keyboardist Kyle Reid, Troy Alan on bass, trumpeter Maddy Flebbe and Logan From on saxophone.
“During quarantine, like everybody else in the world, I re-evaluated a lot of things about myself and my music,” Lock said. “What I really missed were the theatrical elements. When we did shows at the theatre, at first we always had an orchestra, then we switched to recordings, which I get. But there’s nothing like playing with a full orchestra in the pit underneath you.”
Lock went from doing Broadway-style musicals straight into the central Oklahoma music scene, much of it in dive bars.
“I saw people writing songs and playing guitar and knew I could do that,” she said. “It was copying what everyone else was doing to an extent. At a point I felt I’d mastered that, now what can I do that’s different. I’d done musicals. I had a song that’s me tap dancing. With a full band it’s made that easier.”
At first Lock didn’t feel comfortable on stage without a guitar in front of her.
“I was so used to it, and now I don’t want to play guitar anymore,” she said. “I will and I do because I like it, but I feel like I’m hiding behind it.”
Don’t expect to see Lock rocking an axe tomorrow — she has shoulder surgery for a difficult-to-diagnose condition scheduled soon after the festival.
“I’ve always wanted to have a band and never be a solo project,” she said.
Lock writes original compositions that she’s turned into entertaining music videos on Youtube. She described the lyrical themes that course through her songs.
“Honest, clever, a bit dark if you really listen,” Lock said. “But with an upbeat, positive outlook.”
None of that’s surprising for a woman who carefully chooses chic attire when going out, is a half hour early for every engagement and brings along a book to read.
“My song ‘Forever Boy’ that was made into a music video was definitely low budget, and it has been accepted into Muskogee’s Bare Bones Film Festival where it will be screened this year. We’re doing another music video this year with the same director,” Lock said. “I grew up watching Disney Channel, Ashley Tisdale and country music videos with scorned women. My sister Kendall is older than me and grew up with MTV. She was a filmmaker and along with my dad, influential on me. She has been dressing me up in costumes and putting me in front of the camera since I was three years old. I was her little dress-up doll and would sing made-up songs.”
Judging by the talented and well-known musicians Lock works with, she’s a star in the metro music scene.
“I like collaborating with other musicians,” she said. “I bring the songs I’ve written to the band. It bonds me with people and it’s weird how musicians speak their own language. You find who you’re compatible with or not. I just had a recording session with Kyle Reid and we’d never actually written together. He’s awesome. I’d say play F, but he knew I meant G.
“Songwriting for me has always been by myself. I’m self-driven and a self-learner, but working with others, of course you come up with a better thing. You can’t do everything in your head, so it’s great to have a little vessel.”
Lock’s newest single “I Like You, But” dropped April 12. She is also working on a song that needs to be written.
It’s about Kendall’s Restaurant (“Where everyone is family!”) in Noble, home of the Chicken Fry Challenge, where contestants have one hour to consume three chicken fried steaks, double orders of mashed taters and green beans, biscuit, salad and cinnamon roll. Free if you finish, $45 if you don’t. Lock’s mom Kim Lock operates the landmark Okie eatery.
“She’s my superhero,” Lock said.