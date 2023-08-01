'Keep up the fight,' Pike Off OTA reacts to Supreme Court ruling

Following the Oklahoma Supreme Court's 6-3 ruling in favor of the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority’s plans to build toll roads in Norman, members of a resistance movement have vowed to fight back – this time with federal law and its courts.
OTA unveiled its long range ACCESS turnpike plan in February 2022, which drew two lawsuits the following May with accusations the agency violated the Open Meeting Act and that a South Extension turnpike through the Lake Thunderbird Watershed exceeded legislative approval in state law.
Dissenters agreed with plaintiffs that the South Extension turnpike could not be considered defined in the language of state law authorizing turnpike projects, but the ruling opinion stated it was not the high court’s role to decide where to build turnpikes.
Justices ruled Tuesday in favor of the agency, but members of the Pike Off OTA organization held a press conference hours later and urged members and fellow Oklahomans to fight it.
In particular, lawsuit plaintiff Amy Cerato, a civil engineer and professor at the University of Oklahoma, said the organization is considering a federal lawsuit and other federal remedies to protect private property.
“Pike Off OTA will be seeking help at the federal level for these allegations and we hope that we are able to take these two court cases … to the federal courts,” Cerato said. “Just because the State Supreme Court ruled the way it did, doesn’t mean that the federal court will follow along. And so, we need to stand our ground.”
Cerato clarified to the Transcript that its board has not decided yet to file federal lawsuits, but that the option has been considered before.
“We knew we had to start at the state, because the federal system would just send us right back down to the state until you exhaust every single avenue at the state,” she said. “I would like to see Pike Off OTA make that leap into the federal court. We would need a significant amount of support to make that happen.”
Cerato added the group’s legislative efforts through Oklahomans for Responsible Transportation will continue to urge the legislature to adopt bills to regulate OTA.
In addition to legislative activism and a possible federal lawsuit, Cerato urged anyone with at least 35 acres put their land in federal conservancy status by application to the U.S. government to protect their land from any possible development.
Asked if anyone in east Norman had filed this application, Cerato said seven property owners had been provided applications, due in October. Applications will be decided by January 2024, she said.
Fellow lawsuit plaintiff, Tassie Hirschfeld also urged those in attendance to continue resisting OTA plans. Both told the small crowd that the ruling was an alarming precedent for the agency to act on its own authority when it comes to where it will put its next turnpikes.
Hirshfeld quoted from the dissenting opinions, ‘no other agency, entity or branch of government is charged with oversight of OTA,’ she read.
“That’s what this ruling does...and if (OTA) decides to build a route it authorized 30 years ago and decided to build it 15 or 20 miles away from that original route, that’s what (OTA) is allowed to do,” Hirschfeld said.
Cerato agreed.
“There is no place that is safe to build away from the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority,” Cerato said. “They are not listening to legislative oversight.”
OTA responds
OTA has maintained its proposed turnpike projects fall within the description approved by the legislature, to which all its plans are limited, more than 30 years ago.
Transportation Secretary and OTA Director Tim Gatz told a room full of reporters Tuesday that the court got it right and stated that OTA would resume the ACCESS plan.
“Restarting the engineering will take months,” Gatz said. “We will have steps, including getting into the bond market to access the revenue streams to begin that work.”
An OTA prepared statement indicated the agency would seek approval from the Council of Bond Oversight for $500 million to restart the program.
Gatz said, “without hesitation” that work on Norman area turnpikes is “years” away to “get to the point when we’re ready to do that kind of work in the Norman area.”
In his statements to reporters, Gatz stated he was “thankful to the Oklahoma Supreme Court for its ruling today, validating the bonds for the ACCESS Oklahoma long range plan.”
Remaining challenges
In addition to the possible federal lawsuits, OTA still faces an investigative audit from the State Auditor and Inspector’s Office. Oklahoma Attorney General Genter Drummond requested the audit in March.
Gatz said OTA is cooperating with the audit but could not say if the audit must be completed before the agency enters the bond market.
“It certainly could have an impact, but I don’t think we anticipate that at this point,” he said.