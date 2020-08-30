As students return to school, Noble Public Schools Superintendent Frank Solomon said he is committed to keeping them safe. In an effort to do so, Solomon has been on the hunt for ways to make that happen.
Enter Nemesis UVC LLC, a company that produces UV-C lights for disinfecting hospitals, restaurants, schools, offices, and more. UV-C lighting is known to kill bacteria. Different frequencies of UV-C are effective in killing various strains of viruses and bacteria including the coronavirus.
Having learned that UV-C lighting is an effective way to fight the COVID-19 virus, Solomon borrowed a couple of units from Nemesis to see them in action.
Eric Wade, president and CEO of Nemesis, said that UV-C lights are effective in killing viruses, including the coronavirus, on high-touch surfaces. UV-C towers can sanitize entire rooms and UV-C racks can sanitize equipment. The units are safe so long as people are not exposed to the light. Nemesis units are equipped with sirens, sensors and automatic shut-off systems that kick into place when they detect motion.
Solomon put a set of UV-C lights to the test in the boys’ locker room where he said football helmets and shoulder pads “stink.” Once placed in a UV-C rack for a few minutes, the gear “smelled like it just came out of the package,” Solomon said.
John Stokes, president of the Noble Chamber of Commerce, attended the session and expressed his support for the UV-C lights.
“I think it’s another great example of our school district going above and beyond to serve our kids,” Stokes said. “In addition to the education our kids receive here, our schools also provide meals and access to health care and mental health services. It is very important for these students to be able to be physically on campus, and this is another way that goal can be accomplished in a safer manner.”
Currently, Noble has purchased one UV-C tower. Solomon said the only problem with the lights is that he needs more of them. The ones he was able to borrow from Nemesis must be returned. Enough lights to disinfect entire schools can be costly. Solomon is looking into options.
Kim Adams, executive director of the Noble Chamber of Commerce, said she was so impressed with the lights after seeing what they did with smelly football equipment that she thinks UV-C lights “should be installed in all schools and business offices.”
According to the Federal Drug Administration, UV-C lamps are also known as “germicidal” lamps because UV-C radiation “ultimately leads to inactivation of the virus.” However, the website goes on to say that UV-C radiation only inactivates viruses that are directly exposed to the radiation. For more information, visit www.fda.gov.
