A historic building in downtown Norman is now a co-working space where professionals looking to temporarily work in the area can pay a monthly fee to rent a portion of it.
Freemasons built the 17,000-square-foot building located at 207 E. Gray St. in 1932. It was originally Norman’s first Post Office building, before a grant gave ownership to Norman Public in 1966. Just a few months after it went up for sale in December 2021, the listing caught the eye of local attorney Aaron Stiles and his wife JoAnne, a realtor in the Oklahoma City metro area.
Renovation of the building began shortly after they purchased it in May 2022, but they would tell you it’s more of a revitalization. Reminders of the building’s past are still intact, including boiler room signs, woodwork, and the catwalk on the second floor, where the postal inspector could open peep holes to make sure workers weren’t stealing cash.
JoAnne Stiles said an elderly woman recently walked in and said, “I just need to change my forwarding address.”
The floor mat into the business reads “not the Post Office anymore.”
The Stiles also own Stiles Downtown, 116 W Main St., an office rental facility. Aaron Stiles said the Main Street business is more catered to businesses looking for a more long-term lease. Stiles on Gray offers a provisional option downtown with wi-fi and a printer.
“We have people that pay us because they want to have a place for mail, or a professional space to meet somebody,” he said. “Maybe they don’t want to spend money on their own building, but they need a desk where they can go and work because they’re tired of working at home.”
He said someone can rent a space for a day, or by the month.
Currently, Stiles on Gray has three private offices, 32 desk workstations and 18 hot desks, which allow one to connect to the wi-fi and work at a smaller desk and leave once they’re done.
Additionally, there’s a parking lot behind the building.
“That’s going to be a huge draw for people, because they won’t have to worry about paying for parking across the street,” JoAnne Stiles said.
The basement remodel is next on their to-do list. Aaron Stiles said they hope to make one of the larger areas a break room and there’s room to add additional offices.
Stiles on Gray just opened last month, and he said now is the time to come in, check out the space and pick a desk.
“We’ve got some leases signed up, but brand new to this,” he said. “We have a limited number of private offices, and I think when the word spreads, those will go fairly quickly.”
As of now, there’s two meeting rooms for rent, but JoAnne said there might be another added with the basement remodel.
Scott Martin, president and CEO of the Norman Chamber of Commerce said Stiles on Gray is “a neat idea” for the historic building now under its third owners.
“They’ve really done a great job renovating it, and I was impressed by the investment they put into it,” Martin said. “Depending on where you’re at in your business, they’ve got a lot of different options for folks.”
