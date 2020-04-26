As high school seniors finish their school year through distance learning, Keller Williams Realty is looking to help local students transition to life after high school.
Last week, Keller Williams Realty announced a $2,500 scholarship contest for high school seniors in Norman, Ardmore and Pauls Valley. The scholarship will three give students the opportunity to win scholarship money to use for college expenses next fall.
The scholarship contests asks eligible students to submit a 2-5 minute video essay of themselves to be judged by a panel of KWR employees. To be eligible, students must be Oklahoma residents who have a 2.5 GPA and graduate in May from Norman, Pauls Valley and Ardmore area high school or home school.
Stephanie Chapmen, team leader for KWR, said the scholarship is apart of the annual KWR Red Day campaign, where staff members look to perform community services for different groups in the community. As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to effect the state, Chapmen said helping high school seniors was a priority for KWR this year.
“Because of our current situation, we've had to get creative on ways we could make an impact,” Chapmen said. “We've seen a lot of things that hit our heart strings and one of those things is the class of 2020. They're missing out on sports, prom, graduation and other things, and we know the future might be scary for some of these students. We want to do what we can to let them know their community is still here to support them.”
For the video essay, eligible students are asked to briefly discuss themselves, their extra-curricular activities in school and what they plan to study in college. They are also asked to answer a few questions, including what they've learned during the pandemic and how they've helped their community. Students must also include a copy of the filled out application with their video essay, which is available through the KWR Facebook.
The application is available for students now until midnight on May 6. Once the deadline passes, a KWR panel will review all applications and select three winners that will be announced on their Facebook page.. First place will win $1,250, second place $750 and third place $500. The money for the scholarship has been provided by KWR staff members and local KWR partners.
“We know students are experiencing a lot of emotions right now, and they may not have the mindset that adults have, which is that we're going to get through this,” Chapmen said. “We don't want them to give up. We want them to be energized and know that there's a lot of people behind them. They should still be excited about their future.
Student video essays and application forms can be submitted to frontdesk111@kw.com before May 6 to be considered for the scholarship. Video essays must be linked to Youtube or Google Drive. Application forms can be received by emailing Stephanie Chapmen at s.chapmannm@gmail.com.
