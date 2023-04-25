Jack Stengl is known to his students as “Mr. Jack.”
Stengle surrounds himself with Kennedy Elementary School kids, but he isn’t paid in money to do what he does.
He is a math and reading tutor who just celebrated his 90th birthday. To honor Stengle for his work, Kennedy held a birthday party for him sat the school.
Stengl has been volunteering at Kennedy since 2008. Following the death of his wife, he moved from Kansas to Norman to be closer to one of his children.
During his career, he programmed computers and solved equations as a mathematician at Boeing in Wichita, Kansas. Now he wrestles children and finds creative ways to teach them to read and solve their own problems, math or otherwise.
He’s never been paid for his service, but that doesn’t stop him from showing up to work every day.
“My paycheck comes every day,” he said. “I don’t get one once a week or once a month. The kids will give me hugs.
They’ll stop and say, ‘Mr. Jack, we’ve been missing you!’ So, I get paychecks all the time.”
Stengl said volunteering is good for him because it gives him something to do. Many his age, he said, can’t tell one day from the next.
“I know when Monday comes, and Tuesday and Wednesday, and I know when the weekend comes,” he said. “If you don’t have a job, don’t have anything to do, one day is just like another, and it would be boring.”
Maggie Few, a fourth-grader at Kennedy, said she enjoys being mentored by him.
“He is a really nice guy who helps kids with math,” she said. “He makes math fun.”
Recently, Mr. Jack worked with Maggie to improve her long division.
“At first, I couldn’t do it very well, so I asked my teacher if I could go work with him,” Maggie said. “That’s why I really got to know math because of how he’s teaching us. He’s making it fun but also finding a way for us to learn.”
Tobi Perry, also a fourth-grader at Kennedy, said Stengl is patient with the students.
“He’s really nice and he’s really patient with a lot of us, because I know a lot of us don’t really want to cooperate, but he still tries his best,” Tobi said.
Every morning, he arrives at school and helps the librarian, Charlotte Freeman, shelve books.
After that, he goes through classes and helps kids wherever they need it.
“He is always reading the new books that we get,” Freeman said. “Sometimes you think that older generations don’t really like new things, but he’s still always learning.
“I think that’s also an example that he sets for the students is that he’s continuing to read the new books that we have in the library and he’s able to talk to the students about those books. He’s up on current events.”
At 90 years of age, Stengl is still able to get on his hands and knees and read on the floor.
“He’s really good. If he sees any of our kids off task, or who are really struggling, even at almost 90 years old, he will kneel down and get on the floor, reading a story to them trying to talk to them,” Freeman said. “Whatever it takes.”
In a couple of weeks, he plans to make donuts for the pre-K and kindergarten students, as he has done in the past.
“He’s amazing,” said Miranda Steward, assistant principal.
Every year, high school seniors are allowed to visit their old elementary schools, if they attended Norman Public Schools, and visit their old teachers. Many will be coming by to visit Mr. Jack.
“Former students are always so excited to see him when they come back for Senior Day,” Steward said. “That’s one of the things that they definitely remember about Kennedy is Mr. Jack.”
After Stengl retired from Boeing, he took classes in child psychology at the local school to prepare himself for volunteering.
He has three children, 11 grandchildren, and soon to be seven great-grandchildren.
“And I’ve got lots of foster children and children that I’ve worked with who have stuck with me over the years,” he said. “I guess you can say I have some experience with kids.”
