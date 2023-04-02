Voters participating in Tuesday’s runoff election will decide whether Annette Price or Kathleen Kennedy succeeds Cindy Nashert as the Office No. 3 representative on the Norman Public Schools Board of Education.
Price and Kennedy are district parents with communication backgrounds who finished 1-2 in the Feb. 14 primary election.
Price received 41.99% of the vote compared to Kennedy’s 28.50%, but Price needed 50% plus one vote to avoid a runoff.
A third candidate, Gary Barksdale, kept it close, receiving 26.79% of the vote.
The polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, and locals who live within the Office No. 3 boundaries will cast their vote for either Price or Kennedy.
Price is a public relations and outreach coordinator for the University of Oklahoma’s National Weather Center and a small business owner.
She’s also worked as a communications specialist for the state Department of Education, and been a teacher at the early childhood, middle school and career tech levels. She served as president of the Wilson Elementary and Longfellow Middle School parent teacher associations.
Kennedy is a public relations professional who advocates for public education. She operates Center For Communication & Engagement, which assists school districts across Oklahoma with PR campaigns.
She previously served as director of communications for Oklahoma City Public Schools, and is a PTA volunteer.
Price said her background gives her a “360-degree view” of education, as a teacher, parent and administrator.
“As a teacher who’s taught at every level and as a mom who’s journeyed through every grade level with her kids, this race is personal for me,” she told The Transcript.
“I understand the complex challenges facing our school district. Combine those experiences with my work at the state level, and I hold a 360-degree view of how our district fits into the big picture.”
Kennedy said she is a proud graduate of public schools and believes in the institution, which is why her daughter attends school in the Norman district.
“I have also dedicated my business to promoting the value of public education,” she said. “With 23 years of continuous experience serving public schools, a crisis communication expert, graduate and coach of a worldwide transformational leadership program, and the depth of knowledge I have from 23 years of working with school policy and procedure, there is no other candidate that rivals my experience.”
Coming into this runoff, both candidates shared what changes they want to see if they are elected. Price said she wants to address the teacher shortage and get kids back up to reading level.
“The pandemic has interrupted routines and structure that children need to thrive. Though no one’s fault, our children are behind in reading in elementary and math in middle school,” Price said. “Norman’s teacher and staff shortage has reached a crisis situation. One in 20 certified staff has resigned since the beginning of the school year, and some students are on their fourth teacher so far this year.”
Kennedy wants to take part in the building of cutting-edge programs such as the Oklahoma Aviation Academy. She also wants better communication between parents and schools.
“Community engagement is a challenge across the country. I worked in this arena while at Oklahoma City Public Schools, and the research-based practices we implemented worked,” she said. “But we cannot afford the adage, ‘we’ve always done it this way.’ It no longer works, and children are slipping through the cracks. Researching best practices and moving to new models is essential.”
Price said the district needs to change as it has misstepped by not fostering transparency as a culture.
“Many of the parents and teachers I’ve talked to who moved to Norman because of its outstanding reputation as a premiere school district don’t have the same confidence in the district they once did,” she said. “We must take corrective action to rebuild that trust, engage those education partners and increase transparency in our district.”
Kennedy said she is interested in learning how NPS does things before deciding corrective action.
“As a new board member, it is essential to listen first, ask lots of questions, including the tough ones, and find out what is working well and what needs to be tweaked or eliminated,” she said. “As a new board member, I get to learn before I suggest changes.”
