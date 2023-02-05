Kathleen Kennedy, a public relations professional who advocates for public education, is running for Norman Public Schools Board of Education, Office 3, which will be decided Feb. 14. As a board member, Kennedy said she wants to improve transparency within the school district.
“As a communications professional who is in charge of open records requests and has been for many years, we need to make things easier to access our open records,” she said.
Kennedy operates Center For Communication & Engagement, which helps run PR campaigns for school districts across Oklahoma. She previously served as director of communications for Oklahoma City Public Schools.
She hopes to use her unique set of skills to benefit families and students living in Norman.
“I hope to make a difference in the lives of children here in Norman,” Kennedy said. “I spent 23 years in education as a communications professional.”
She told The Transcript that Norman Public Schools has never been a client of hers.
“I have worked in my own company for eight years,” she said. “I started it when I left Oklahoma City Public Schools, and I helped school districts across the state communicate in crisis situations, in marketing services, and programs and general communications to parents.”
Kennedy’s also worked as a marketing administrator for Eastern Oklahoma County Technology Center, public relations liaison for the American Red Cross, and she was a television producer and reporter.
She moved to Norman in the mid ‘90s, and she currently has a fifth-grader who attends school in the district.
Kennedy said she supports the NPS Bond Issue, which is up for voter consideration Feb. 14.
“I am a big proponent of the bond issue,” Kennedy said. “There’s something for everyone.”
She said some critics of the bond issue have observed that not all schools will receive the same amount.
“The thing with bond issues is that in one bond issue, some schools get more than the others,” she said. “But another will come along, and it will equal out in the end.”
Kennedy said a new stadium on the Norman North campus would provide a space for those students to have their own facility.
“They have never had a stadium. The band members have to pack their stuff up every time they perform at Norman High, whereas Norman High students walk right out the door,” she said.
“And, it will give us more opportunities to host big events and make money on those. When people come to town for band competitions, they spend money. They buy gas, go out to dinner, and some go shopping.”
A new fine arts center on the Irving Middle School campus would allow elementary productions to be held in a proper auditorium, she added.
“And I do believe if you look at the bond issue, every school is being touched by something in it,” she said.
