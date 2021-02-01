Editor’s Note: This article is part of the multi-part series “Exiled to Indian Country” about the exile of Native Americans.
The Kialegee Tribal Town is based in Wetumka but traces its roots to Alabama and Georgia.
Beginning in 1835, the tribe was forcibly relocated to present-day Oklahoma during the Trail of Tears. The tribal name translates to “head off’ or decapitation, pointing toward their fighting spirit.
Tribal elder Sylvanna Caldwell recounted what stood out to her when reflecting on the Trail of Tears.
“It was a hard, hard road through the Trail of Tears. What really stood out in my mind, is that at the time they were traveling in the winter and death was an everyday occurrence. They didn’t have a place to bury the babies, the children, and the knots in the trees; they would have to bury them there. The ground was hard and icy, and they were busy being moved,” Caldwell said. “A lot of them were barefoot and many died on the way.”
Caldwell said that from an early age the children were taught what it meant to be a Kialegee and how they should act and carry themselves in society.
Another elder, June Fixico, had a grandfather who came over with four of his sisters.
During the Trail of Tears, Fixico said, nearly 166 Kialegee tribal members left Alabama to move to Oklahoma.
“Many of the children had to hide under their mother’s dresses, for some reason or another everything was aimed at the children,” Fixico said. She said sometimes the mothers would have the children hide in hollow trees and would return when it was safe to retrieve them.
The elders said that at one point the Kialegee tribe was large, but the Trail of Tears decimated the numbers.
“It’s been a hard road for this tribal town, but I’m proud of this tribal town. We’ve always managed to survive. We’ve taken care of our members,” Fixico said.
Fixico said the only reason they’ve made it this far and managed to survive is because of Christianity — the spirit that was given to the tribal people has kept the tribe moving forward through hardships.
Fixico said the men in the tribe tend to be more stoic and reserved. Tiger Hobia, a male elder, remained quiet during the interview.
Hobia is a former micco, which is head chief of the tribe.
