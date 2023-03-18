Not every child had plans to spend a week at the beach for Spring Break.
For different reasons, families stay local for the holidays, and in response, administrators at The Cleveland County Wellness Center hosted its annual Spring Break Camp, which wrapped up on Friday.
This week, students could enlist in morning or afternoon classes that lasted four hours apiece for five days. Each class focused on a specialized skill, such as TinkerCAD – a 3D modeling program – and 3D printing; drones: flight and coding, cardboard city: creation and robotics, stop motion animation, and intermediate 3D printing with an emphasis in action figure prosthetics.
The camp was administered by Engage Learning, a Norman-based nonprofit that does programming throughout Oklahoma, as well as Texas and New Mexico. The organization focuses on bringing STEM-related activities to young learners.
Julie Yousey, a learning coach for Engage Learning, said it will also put on 10 weeks of summer camp in the same format as Spring Break at a location in Norman to be announced. This was the first Spring Break event it has held.
“We want to keep the kids busy during their spring break so they will realize how much fun learning is,” Yousey said. “They are still learning. We are disguising it as fun.”
She said camps like this are important for children because they expose them to tools they would not normally have access to, like 3D printers, drones, robots, and software.
“It’s getting them out in learning and experiencing things they don’t typically experience,” she said.
The camp also provided a space for kids to learn during a gap in the academic year when parents can not take off work.
“That’s why we offered extended-day and early drop off,” Yousey said. “We were trying to accommodate parent’s schedules as needed.”
Alex Autry, a team leader who taught the advanced 3D printing course, said it is important for teachers to adapt to the interests of the students.
The action-figure prosthetic element of the course is designed to help kids learn the basics of prosthetics, which will help them out when they are developing prosthetics for humans. However, some of the kids didn’t want to do prosthetics, so Autry adapted the curriculum to meet their interests.
“One student is doing a race car, and the driver is from the Minions movie, and another is doing a succulent planter,” he said. “Digital fabrication is a growing hobby.”
Autry said those with skills in 3D printing can become engineers, start small businesses or even just fix things around the house.
“On the industry side, engineers for oil fields or aircrafts, as well as housing professionals are all incorporating these technologies to get their products out to efficiently prototype new ideas,” he said.
Hunter Denniston, 11, took the beginner’s 3D printing course, and he decided to print a figure of an axolotl, the short-legged cylindrical amphibian from Mexico.
“Axolotl is one of my favorite animals, and I’m trying to get a pet one,” he said. “It is very fun because I used TinkerCAD a lot at my house (another project),” he said. “You can basically do anything you want from an animal to a house.”
Megan Clarke ran the stop motion animation class, which helps kids learn to create movies. Famous movies shot in stop motion animation include “Nightmare Before Christmas,” “Coraline,” “Wallace and Gromit,” “Kubo and the Two Strings,” and “Chicken Run.”
“It’s good for them to see how the amazing stuff that is made all around them is actually broken down, step-by-step how it’s made,” she said. “Once they see the process, they will realize they can do it, too.”
Clarke said that in a world of YouTube, TikTok and Facebook, stop motion animation is as relevant as ever.
“There are so many shorts that use stop motion animation,” she said. “If you had a band, you could make a music video. If you wrote a story, you could make a clip version. If you had a product, you could make a commercial. It can be applied in a lot of different ways.”
Harrison Cichewicz, 9, attended the drone class, where he learned how to not just fly drones, but program them to go on a specific course.
“I learned just the programming of them and how complex they can be,” he said. “I learned that air currents can push your drone back, so you have to find out the air currents so they don’t get blown away from the target you’re trying to hit.”
