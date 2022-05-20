Despite initial approval from both bodies of the state Legislature, a bill that would force the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority to conduct rigorous studies will not reach the governor’s desk due to what the author called an unusual turn of events.
The OTA announced in February it would construct two new toll roads in Norman as part of a statewide expansion of the turnpike system. A proposed toll road would connect the Kickapoo Turnpike south from Interstate 40 in the Lake Thunderbird watershed to Purcell and another along Indian Hills Road.
Senate Bill 1610 requires OTA to perform studies before bonds can be issued. Those studies include impacts to the environment and private property, and whether the OTA chose the most effective path against other routes considered.
The bill met with initial approval in both the Senate and House after a change to add the Indian Hills connector and then remove it. While it initially passed on both the House and Senate floors, it died in a House committee before final approval.
But it failed to gain enough signatures in the House Conference Committee before being sent to the governor’s desk.
State Sen. Rob Standridge, R-Norman, who authored the bill, said he does not have another way — through the Legislature— to slow down turnpike construction for concerned residents.
“I did everything I could and will continue anything I can to help those in Cleveland County that are trying to preserve their way of life,” Standridge said.
“I signed it out of [a] Senate committee several days ago and sent it to the House Conference Committee,” Standridge said.
Standridge said it’s a procedure that does not often end a bill in his experience.
“I have done this dozens of times during my time here,” he said. “I am certain my House author worked diligently to get the bill done, but it appears opposition forces in the House were successful in killing the bill.”
Standridge said he has done all he can at this point.
State Rep. Jacob Rosecrants, D-Norman, said it was a loss for transparency.
“I’m saddened SB 1610, a common sense measure, has failed to make it all the way to the governor,” he said. “Although this was never going to stop the building of the Norman-area turnpike, it would’ve called for studies to be done and turned in to us here in the Legislature before the selling of any bonds. It befuddles me that there are some in our Legislature who don’t seem to want to call for more accountability or transparency on OTA. I will continue to do all I can to not only call for more transparency from OTA, but to also fight for the folks who will be negatively affected by this wrongheaded toll road plan.”
OTA officials said they had no objections to the bill and that they will perform environmental studies where necessary.
“The agency will continue to work hard to provide citizens a better understanding of OTA’s decision-making processes and acknowledges the Legislature’s interest in ensuring proper and relevant studies are performed,” said James Poling, OTA spokesman.
But those in east Norman, including those who could have directly benefited from SB 1610, are not happy. Inger Giuffrida, who operates a wildlife rehabilitation center in the Lake Thunderbird watershed, is worried about the threat the turnpikes would impose to endangered species.
“The fact that SB 1610, which required the OTA to be accountable to the Legislature and therefore the people that elected them, died in a committee after passing both the House and Senate, is incredibly disappointing,” Guiffrida said. “How are citizens supposed to hold the OTA accountable for the rationale behind their plans that bring unnecessary destruction and suffering to communities? It seems like the democratic process failed hardworking Oklahomans. And it’s a devastating loss for our environment, watershed and to wildlife.”
Michael Nash, spokesperson for resistance group Pike Off OTA, said it was a clear win for profiteers.
“Today, our legislators chose private profits over the quality of Oklahoman’s water and precious natural treasures unique to this area from anywhere in the world,” he said. “Yet again, they chose special interests over people. All we asked of the Legislature was to see that the Turnpike Authority perform a little due diligence to ensure the people would not be adversely impacted, and our legislators told us we were asking too much.”
Ward 5 City Councilor Rarchar Tortorello, whose ward will be by far the most affected by the turnpike, called the failure of the bill a setback.
“The failure to advance SB 1610 to a vote clearly shows that special interest groups have more impact than private property owners who are losing their homes — SB 1610 would have provided much-needed transparency demanded by taxpayers,” he said in a statement to the newspaper. “This is a disappointing outcome, but it's not the end of the fight. We will continue to work to ensure that private property owners are not unfairly burdened by the state's infrastructure needs.”
Pike Off OTA filed a lawsuit against the agency on May 3 which alleged the OTA does not have legislative authority to construct the proposed Norman-area turnpikes, and is not following proper bond issuance procedures. Tortorello filed a lawsuit along with 150 residents Thursday accusing OTA of Open Meeting Act violations.