Kim Hutchinson didn’t have children of her own. But to so many of Norman’s kids, Kim was a mom.
Kim, Longfellow Middle School principal and a leader in local Young Life, died at age 40 Jan. 13, according to her obituary. Kim’s death was “unexpected,” though her husband, Craig Hutchinson, declined to provide further details.
In the weeks since her death, Kim’s impact has been well detailed in the Facebook posts now covering her husband’s Facebook wall. Since Jan. 13, Craig has been sharing posts from friends and loved ones that memorialize Kim.
Many of the posters detail their time with Kim as their Young Life leader, sharing scriptures or words of affirmation and encouragement she texted them. Young Life was part of Craig and Kim’s life together; Craig is on staff at Norman Young Life.
To her Young Life girls, Kim was “Momma Kim,” Craig said. Kim wasn’t a natural extrovert, but she had the ability to make anyone feel deeply seen and known. At school, Kim was beloved and appreciated but was a leader first.
At home, Craig said, she was able to take on less of an administrative or disciplinary role and get to know her girls.
“The girls definitely see her as a second mother or a mother and someone they could trust and talk to,” Craig said. “For them, she was a calming presence — it wasn’t the same personality at school.”
Kim dedicated much of the last two decades of her life to serving kids, to telling them the truth about who they were and who they could be, Craig said.
“I really honestly believe she was teaching who kids were, like ‘Who are you? I see who you can become,’” Craig said. “And the truth is that education is important. yes, but it’s a vehicle to something greater. and she just really really believed in the best — it didn’t matter who it was.”
At Longfellow, Kim was a natural leader — the principal role, which she inherited last summer, was a goal she’d sought for years, Craig said.
Kim spent years in education before she came to Norman, working as a teacher, curriculum assessment specialist and assistant principal in the Amarillo Independent School District.
Kim arrived at Longfellow in 2017 as an assistant principal and immediately fit into the community.
“That was the first thing that we all noticed about Kim was that she is so open and warm and inviting that it was almost like she had been there all along, within the first month or so that she was there,” said Christine Hrubik, Longfellow choir teacher. “She had such a servant’s heart that she would always go out of her way to make sure that people felt supported and heard, and that goes miles, as an administrator, as teachers that goes miles with your employees and the people that you work with.”
When the principal position came open last summer, Kim applied but didn’t believe she’d get it, Craig said. When she did, it was “like all of her dreams had come true,” her husband said.
Kim was so attentive to the needs of teachers and students, Hrubik said, and consistently worked to meet her colleagues and kids right where they were.
When Kim had a particularly tough class of eighth-graders come along one year, she worked with them to “change their narrative,” Hrubik said, to give them a second chance after they’d established an initial reputation at the school.
The Longfellow principal wanted her students to be able to thrive, not just survive, Craig said. Kim had the ability to see kids and let them know it, said Craig, who recounted one particular conversation he’s had since Kim’s death.
“There’s a girl from Coronado (Elementary School) in Amarillo, and she was in elementary, and she said, ‘I had just started school — I was awkward, at best, I had no friends, and Miss Hutchinson knew it,’” Craig said, “‘And she stopped me and cornered me after class and she said, ‘I see you, and I am going to be your friend, and we’re going to get through this.’ and she was shocked that Miss Hutchinson was truthful, and that she was her friend all the way through high school.”
Kim’s loss is the second the Longfellow community has suffered this school year. In October, John Braly, who served as Longfellow assistant principal from 2014-2018, died of complications including COVID-19.
“Having two big losses in one year, it’s — what we’ve all said to each other is it’s too much,” Hrubik said. “It’s too much loss. and it’s a lot for one, one community or one family to handle.”
Craig was crazy for Kim; they met in 1999 when she was a student at Texas Christian University and he was YoungLife leader there.
“We went to dinner, and we were done eating, [having] casual conversation ... and then we were leaving and she backed her car up and hit a light pole and dropped an F-bomb, and that’s when I fell in love with her,” Craig said. “I was just like, ‘Who is this girl?’ and I was so intrigued at that moment.”
Craig never stopped being intrigued. His wife — the two married in 2003 — was gorgeous, her personality “intoxicating,” he said (“it was 10 out of 10 — I was a hard five best,” Craig noted).
“I loved it, every minute of my life, and I would do it again in a heartbeat, knowing the result,” Craig said. “She was magical. I mean, it was just unbelievable to get to be her husband.”
Kim and Craig’s lives and missions — especially serving Norman’s youth — were so intertwined that Craig is now left figuring out how to keep going without her. He’s determined, he said, to carry on her legacy, to honor and finish the work she did in Norman.
“She’s gone, and I think people are trying to grapple with the idea [of] what do we do without her or how do we move on?” Craig said. “So it’s a big gaping hole — it is for me, it is for a lot of other folks.”
