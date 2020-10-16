The Kiowa Tribe District 7 Office and the University of Oklahoma Department of Equity and Inclusion will host a free food drive at the Lloyd Noble Arena parking lot on Saturday to provide families with fresh food and produce.
The Kiowa Tribe and OU DEI have partnered with Go Fresh, a non-profit food distribution program, to provide free food items to the public through the USDA fresh food to market program.
According to a press release, volunteers will load produce like a gallon of milk and fresh vegetables into the trunks of those who attend on Saturday.
Jacob Tsotigh, Kiowa Tribe of Oklahoma District 7 Legislator, said in the press release that over 1,200 boxes will be distributed from the back of a semi truck on pallets to the trunk of attendees’ cars.
According to the release, vehicles are to access the Lloyd Noble parking lot by entering G.T. Blankenship Street from South Jenkins or South Chautauqua Streets.
The USDA’s Agricultural Marketing Service is partnering with regional, national and local distributors — whose revenue has been severely hindered by the Coronavirus pandemic — to purchase up to $4 billion in fresh produce, dairy and meat products from American producers.
This program is meant to supply boxes of fresh fruits and vegetables, dairy products and meat products to local food banks, community and faith-based organizations and other non-profits serving those in need, the release said.
On Saturday, OU DEI and the Kiowa Tribe are limiting it to two families per car, meaning they will only be providing two boxes of produce per vehicle. They are also asking that all attendees refrain from talking to volunteers in order to maintain social distancing and to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. The drive is open to everyone, and no prior registration is required.
Reese Gorman
366-3505
Follow me @reeseg_3
