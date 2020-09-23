Randy Laffoon, owner and operator of KREF SportsTalk 1400, has died.
Services are pending with Primrose Funeral Services.
Laffoon contributed to the Norman community in many ways. He served as capital campaign chair for Norman Regional Health Foundation's Highway to Health campaign in support of the health system's HealthPlex campus expansion.
He previously owned Norman Cellular. He served on the boards of not-for-profits such as the Chamber of Commerce, Norman Rotary Club, United Way of Norman, Norman Public School Foundation, Norman Youth Soccer Association and others.
This developing story will be updated in print and online.
