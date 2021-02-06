The Cleveland County District Attorney’s office has filled a vacancy for a four-legged co-worker.
In 2019, the Cleveland County District Attorney’s office welcomed Bandit, a rescue from a Shawnee animal shelter, to the team as a therapy dog. Bandit was often there to comfort children who had to testify in a case.
Alex Lane, former assistant district attorney for Cleveland County, said the office wanted to keep a dog on staff after seeing the positive impact Bandit had.
Lane said the goal is to have a dog around that can accompany kids when they are meeting with prosecutors, or have to talk about tough situations.
“The interesting thing we found is that he was just as much of a help to all of the people at the DA office and the people at the courthouse who enjoy seeing him on a daily basis, so he ended up having more than one job,” Lane said.
Lane recently left the DA’s office to practice privately, and Bandit retired after over a year of working at the courthouse. To fill the vacancy, Amber Dodson, department supervisor at the DA’s office, reached out to local veterinarian John Otto, who sponsors a prison dog program which provides training that allows incarcerated Oklahomans to train rescue dogs.
Willa, a yellow labrador, received training in the program at Mabel Bassett Correctional Center, and now fills the role of Cleveland County’s courthouse therapy dog.
Dodson said while Willa technically belongs to the office, she takes care of her and takes her home every day.
“I think she owns me more than I own her,” Dodson said.
Though Willa has plenty of time to sleep and enjoy her toys, Dodson said she had a busy start to her Friday this week.
“This morning we had one of our attorneys talking with a victim and her small child was here, who was not happy being away from his mother,” Dodson said. “So they called Willa and I, and we hung out with him and played with him. He came to my office and laid on Willa’s dog bed playing with her and her toys,and she just laid there with him.”
Dodson said Willa mostly works criminal cases, but has also worked a juvenile deprived case.
“Mostly when kids have to testify about bad or sad things, Willa goes to court and goes to work,” Dodson said.
Dodson said Willa is the perfect dog to continue Bandit’s work; she generally lightens the mood and brings joy to everyone in the office.
“Our office just loves her, and when our employees have bad days or a rough day, they come over and love on Willa and spend a few minutes with her,” Dodson said. “Everywhere we go in the courthouse, people know her, and I think people around the courthouse like having her here.”
As of Friday, Willa, just like her predecessor Bandit, is now Human Animal Link of Oklahoma certified. HALO is a nonprofit organization of therapy dog handlers and dogs, with standards and protocols for therapy work.
“A lot of our members go to hospitals, nursing homes, schools, libraries and now courthouses,” Lane said. “I’m proud we were able to start this at the courthouse and that Willa is going to carry on that tradition which is beneficial to the community and the people in the courthouse. I am glad that she’s going to be on the HALO team.”
Both Willa and Bandit have developed a following in Oklahoma and on social media. Bandit can be found on Instagram @banditthetrialdawg and Willa can be found on the platform @willathetherapydog.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.