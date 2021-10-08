Norman police say the full rollout of services tied to a police department restructure hinges on how well they’re staffed.
The police department announced Oct. 1 it restructured its ranks to add a Community and Staff Services Bureau. The bureau consists of 45 sworn and non-sworn police department employees split between a division to handle staff functions and another focused on community interactions and outreach, police say.
While the restructure has already been established, police Maj. Brent Barbour said Friday the rollout of the associated services depends on how many personnel are available. The department, as of Friday morning, had nine open officer positions, eight in training and six open non-sworn positions.
At full strength, the police department has 171 sworn personnel and 71 non-sworn, Barbour said.
“When we combine other people and officers who are on military leave and officers who are out on long-term injuries or are out taking care of them and their families or out on COVID — those other things that occur in life — those, of course, hamper our numbers and our available staff pretty quickly,” Barbour said.
Barbour expects the services to reach full strength in 2022. Norman police spokesperson Sarah Jensen said Oct. 1 staffing changes in the bureau would come in the weeks following the announcement.
The Oct. 1 release from the department states the restructure will allow the NPD to focus on community outreach and “the implementation of a holistic approach to derive solutions” from the community’s most pressing public safety concerns.
One division in the bureau will focus on records management, recruiting, training, crime analysis and other aspects of the department that support daily operations. The other will focus on schools, traffic and parking, and will include the community outreach division, the release states.
Barbour explained the restructure will allow the police department to better seek input from the community, including businesses, residents and nonprofits. He said they’ll expand outreach programs like Coffee with a Cop and continue reaching out to communities like apartment complexes while also looking at areas where they don’t necessarily have contacts available.
It will also allow them to focus efforts and better divide attention among multiple efforts, he said.
“The best way we build community relationships is meeting with people and their organizations and getting to know each other,” he said. “Building that trust and that respect for each other in a non-call for service-related environment is a critical component to that.”
But like the rest of the department, the community outreach division is short full-time members. The division on Friday had only one of its three positions filled, Barbour said.
Barbour also said the traffic division — included in the bureau’s division focused on community interaction — has only one of its four officers. That officer usually assists with patrol, he said.
“We have to allocate our resources to where the greatest need is. Patrol, of course, is responding to emergencies,” he said.
While services aren’t expected to reach full force until next year, Barbour said the bureau “will always be a work in progress” to meet the community’s needs.
The restructure followed a year and a half of public discussion around policing in Norman and throughout the country. The Norman City Council in June 2020 reallocated $850,000 of proposed police budget increase to community programs.
Norman City Manager Darrel Pyle on Oct. 1 said the restructure was implemented within the police department’s current budget.
Ward 7 city councilor Stephen Holman said any changes police make within the department show they’re “paying attention to the community.”