Revenue generated from a fee program implemented by Oklahoma State Parks is already being put to use on improvements at Lake Thunderbird State Park, park officials say.
In an attempt to fund park projects and maintenance, Oklahoma State Parks began charging entrance fees at Lake Thunderbird State Park and the 21 other state parks in June 2020. As of July 2021, Norman’s state park had generated $244,557 through the program.
One-day passes at Lake Thunderbird State Park start at $10 per vehicle, but Oklahoma residents pay $8 with a state or tribal plate. Fees are waived for honorably discharged veterans and state residents over age 62.
Now over 14 months into the program, Cody Penner, assistant manager at Lake Thunderbird State Park, said the reception from park goers has been largely understanding.
“We haven’t had much negative response about it,” Penner said. “It’s mostly been received positively and going pretty well.”
David White, legislative liaison for Oklahoma’s Tourism and Recreation Department, said participation in the program has been tremendous, as park goers want increased investment in their favorite destinations.
Kenny Haumpy frequently visits Lake Thunderbird State Park to fish. He said paying a fee is not a concern provided park improvements continue, and he is able to see that progress.
“Lake Thunderbird has gotten better over the last couple of years, but it’s going to take a little time to see the impact of these fees [around the park],” Haumpy said.
Phil Moerschel, sailing instructor with Thunderbird Sailing Club, said the park has been underfunded for years and is still struggling, but he has seen the funding put to use in new rest facilities.
“I think they are still struggling to be able to fund everything they need to do, and with the fees they’re definitely making some improvements out here,” Moerschel said.
Penner said fee revenue was recently invested in multiple boat ramps with structural damage.
“Some of that money was used to fix the approach at the Turkey Pass boat ramp, and we also used some to fix the Little Axe Boat ramp that had a hole in it,” Penner said.
Other capital improvements at Lake Thunderbird State Park include additional security lighting and eight new day shelters in the Breakwater Bay day use area, White said. Future improvements include two large pavilions and a partially paved trail, he said.
As indoor activities were limited due to the pandemic, Penner said visitor activity rose significantly.
Lake Thunderbird State Park had 1.26 million visitors in the period from January to September 2020, an increase of over 373,000 people visiting the park during the same period in 2019, according to data from Oklahoma State Parks. From June 2020 through July 2021, Lake Thunderbird issued 2,097 parking pass citations.