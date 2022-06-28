The Norman City Council could choose to settle a court case involving property the city has attempted to purchase for the widening of a major roadway.
Court records show the city filed a condemnation request, known as eminent domain, on April 9, 2021, against Ron Ashley, who owns less than half an acre along 36th Avenue between Tecumseh Avenue and Market Place.
Eminent domain allows a government entity to purchase property based on just compensation according to fair market value if the land in question is for public use. The parcels and road are the subject of a city bond project to widen 36th Ave.
Three commissioners were appointed to the court to assess the value of Ashley’s property, but he refused to accept the report’s compensation amount of $105,000, and requested a jury trial.
A staff report urges the council to accept a $210,000 settlement because “Mr. Ashley has stated his willingness to settle.” The report also indicated a jury trial would likely occur in late 2022.
“It is believed the proposed settlement is fair and reasonable in light of the case status and situation, and that acceptance it is in the best interests of the city,” the report states.
Property tax records indicate Ashley owns property at the southeast corner of West Indian Hills Road and 36th Avenue, an intersection that will correspond to a planned turnpike along Indian Hills, The Transcript has reported.
The council will convene in executive session Tuesday to discuss the settlement before its regular meeting at 6:30 p.m., when it will vote on the agenda item.
Two councilors voted no in a similar decision to seek an eminent domain case for property acquisition along Porter Avenue. Ward 3 Kelly Lynn and Ward 5 Rarchar Tortorello voted against the decision to seek the property, which is included in a voter-approved bond project to improve Porter Avenue.
Hundreds of residents in Tortorello’s ward will face the possibility of eminent domain as the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority plans to construct a new toll road along the west side of Lake Thunderbird south to Purcell.
In the Porter case, the city faces a deadline to secure the parcels and keep a $2 million federal grant match, The Transcript reported.