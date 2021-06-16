Heat-related stress on a city road has forced staff to close the eastbound lane on Main Street near Hal Muldrow Drive, Public Works Director Shawn O’Leary said Wednesday.
The lane is closed over a bridge where the sidewalk curb buckled.
“Last evening at around 6 p.m., city staff became aware of this 'concrete pop-up' on Main Street,” O’ Leary said. “This occurs a few times each year in every city when temperatures rise. Essentially, the concrete pavement expands due to heat and when the concrete joints no longer have room for expansion, an explosion (of sorts) occurs.
"When this happens, city protocols require closure of the damaged road and immediate repairs. A private contractor has been notified today and repairs will begin this evening or tomorrow.”
O’ Leary did not have a completion date.
