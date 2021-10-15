Incumbent Sen. James Lankford raised more than a million dollars in what was his highest fundraising quarter in his political career, significantly out-raising his opponents.
Lankford, R, raised a total of $1,253,321 this quarter, leaving him with nearly $2.4 million in the bank, according to Federal Election Commission reports. $859,451 of the donations came from individuals, while $265,500 came from PACs.
Lankford received donations from people like Oklahoma Attorney General John O’Connor, who donated $1,000, and Chickasaw Nation Gov. Bill Anoatubby, who also donated $1,000.
“I am humbled and grateful for the continued support from donors in every county in Oklahoma,” Lankford said in a statement. “It is clear we all want to protect our values and the future of our children and grandchildren. Biden, Pelosi and Schumer are driving our nation toward economic and cultural failure. It is critical that Republicans win back the majority in 2022 to be a check on Biden’s liberal overreach.”
Lankford significantly out-raised state Sen. Nathan Dahm, who has run for federal office in the past and has failed to make it out of the primary.
Far-right challenger Jackson Lahmeyer did not file his quarterly report by The Transcript’s deadline. His campaign did send out a press release sharing how much they raised, but The Transcript will wait to publish Lahmeyer’s numbers until they can be confirmed by FEC reports.
Dahm, Lankford’s other far-right challenger, raised $58,711 in his first quarter as a U.S. Senate candidate, and currently has $57,768 on hand. Much like Lahmeyer, Dahm is a strong believer and promoter of the stolen election conspiracy, and does not believe President Joe Biden to be the legitimate president of the United States. He also made national news earlier this year for derogatory and sexist comments about Vice President Kamala Harris.
Democratic challenger, Jason Bollinger, joined the race three days before the end of quarter three and raised $1,600.