With the filibuster at the focal point of both parties in the Senate, Oklahoma’s junior Sen. James Lankford has sought to preserve it, even as Democrats say keeping it intact could lead to the end of democracy.
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-NY, plans to host a vote on blowing up the filibuster early this upcoming week.
Although it is destined to fail, with two main Democratic votes in Sen. Kyrsten Synema, D-Ariz., and Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., against it, this move has become a soapbox for Republicans such as Lankford.
“What Schumer is trying to do is step up and say, ‘I’ve got a bill so important to me. I want to be able to pass it, and I’m going to change the rules forever,’” Lankford said. “We’re fighting that tenaciously.”
Although the filibuster has been utilized by both sides, changes to it have also been made on both sides.
In 2017, Republicans including Lankford voted to “blow up” — get rid of — the filibuster on Supreme Court nominees so they could confirm Justice Neil Gorsuch by a simple majority in the Senate. Now, that is set in stone.
But Lankford argues what Republicans did in 2017 to the judicial filibuster and what Democrats are trying to do now to the legislative filibuster are not comparable.
“There’s a huge difference between them,” he said. “The legislative filibuster has never been addressed. The filibuster on the personnel side changed in 2013. Sen. Harry Reid, D-NV, changed almost everything on that universally with a new option on the filibuster. That was an enormous shift and change on just about everything except for Supreme Court nominees. and we came back in in 2017 and said, ‘All this has been changed, but this piece, we want all to be consistent on this side. If we’re going to change it, change it all so it’s all consistent.’”
By attempting to get rid of the filibuster, Lankford said the Democrats are telling the American people the voice of the minority doesn’t matter regardless of what they’re trying to blow it up for. But according to an op-ed he wrote for The Wall Street Journal in 2017, he does believe the minority party can abuse Senate rules to hinder the body from being able to legislate.
“But the Senate isn’t working,” the op-ed reads. “First, the minority party has for months abused Senate rules to stall the nomination process and therefore the entire Senate calendar. Second, the arcane rules of the Senate always force a painfully slow legislative pace.”
But in the same op-ed, he stands firm in his support for the legislative filibuster urging the Senate to keep it and not do away with it.
“The Senate should not go to a 51 vote majority for every vote. Because the Senate is the one entity in the federal government where the minority view is heard and deliberation is protected,” he said.
Regardless of which party is in power, Lankford believes the legislative filibuster should stay in place regardless of the agenda the majority is wanting to pass.
Schumer, with the support of President Joe Biden, wants to change the rules in order to pass voting rights legislation, which they both view as essential to ensuring everybody in the country has the ability to vote. On Tuesday, Jan. 11, Biden traveled to Georgia to sell the voting rights legislation as essential in states like Georgia, where the view is the Republicans are overhauling the elections to make it harder for people of color to vote.
The law passed in Georgia does hinder access to the voting booth, though Lankford took issue with both the President’s rhetoric around the bill and the Democrats action to pass voting rights legislation in the Senate.
“I’m passionate about voter rights,” Lankford said. “Voter suppression is illegal in America. It should be illegal in America, and nothing is changing on that. The 1965 Voting Rights Act is still in place. It’s still illegal to be able to suppress the vote of any individual, and it should be illegal for anyone to suppress the vote of any individual. Right now, our federal courts have the ability to step in any state any jurisdiction and be able to say, ‘You passed a law that suppresses the vote of individuals.’ They can step in as a federal court, override that.”
“What [the Democrats] are wanting to do is to say, federal courts are looped out of this, the states are looped out of this, the legislature’s even moved out of this, and now it’s the White House and specifically the Attorney General of the United States, they’ll make all the decisions on election law in the entire country. I trust the courts enough all over the country. Leave it how it is.”
Lankford wouldn’t directly answer if he believes there to be a voter suppression problem in the country when asked but said he believes election laws should be left to the states, not Congress.
“The vast majority of election law is actually done in states not in the federal government,” he said. “... . That’s the place where the vast majority of election law should be done, is in the state. The federal government has very little role, actually, in elections except for making sure that individuals are protected for the right to vote. That’s why the Voting Rights Act was so incredibly important, why it’s still in place. To be able to protect the rights of individuals to be able to vote.”
Lankford said he does not believe that individuals’ right to vote is under attack saying that if that was the case the courts have the power to stop any law that hinders an individual’s right to vote and so far they haven’t chosen to do so.