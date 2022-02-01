Oklahoma’s junior Sen. James Lankford has a significant lead in both fundraising numbers and the polls over his two far-right opponents, making a win for either challenger an uphill climb.
Lankford, R, has more than $2.8 million in the bank to start the new year, according to his Federal Election Commission Report. In the last three months of 2021, Lankford raked in $917,919 from a mixture of small and big money donors.
“I am grateful to the many Oklahomans who continue to support our campaign to do the right thing the right way. It's because of their support I can continue the work to stop Biden's progressive agenda that is directly impacting our Oklahoma way of life,” Lankford said in a statement. “We will keep pushing, and we will keep fighting the right way together."
The majority of Lankford’s money came from individual donors, where he received $526,866. He also received $218,301 from PACs over the course of three months. He spent $512,727 over that time period.
His closest competitor, state Sen. Nathan Dahm, R-Broken Arrow, raised $95,671 over the last three months of 2021 and began 2022 with $82,966 in his war chest. His donations came mostly from individual donors who contributed $85,651, but he did recieve $1,000 from PACs. Dahm spent $70,473 over the quarter.
Dahm did not respond to The Transcript’s request for comment.
Lankford’s loudest challenger, Tulsa pastor Jackson Lahmeyer, is behind in the money game, spending significantly more than he raises. Lahmeyer is running his campaign on the conspiracy theory that the 2020 election was stolen from former President Donald Trump.
Lahmeyer raised $155,989 but spent more than $226,000, leaving him with only $71,508 on hand at the beginning of 2022.
Lahmeyer has touted that all of his donations come from individual donors but he is still raising less in that category than the incumbent, Lankford, is.
“We have pulled off the unthinkable: (over) $600,000 raised from over 6000 individual donors from March through December 2021,” Lahmeyer said in a text message. “Nobody saw this coming on top of the massive rallies we hold and the social media engagement numbers we have that are off the charts.”
Although he claims rallies are building his name recognition, they are also costing him a significant amount of money. According to his FEC report, he paid X Strategies LLC $39,557 for “event management and marketing” over the course of three months.
Lahmeyer also paid former Trump advisor Roger Stone’s company, Drake Ventures LLC., $60,000 over the course of three months for “Strategy, marketing, data, and public relations,” according to his FEC report.
Drake Ventures has recently been alleged by the Department of Justice as being a tax shield for Stone and his wife. The DOJ sued the the Stones in 2021 for $2 million in unpaid taxes through the company.
"They used Drake Ventures to receive payments that are payable to Roger Stone personally, pay their personal expenses, shield their assets, and avoid reporting taxable income to the IRS," the suit says.
In the most recent poll released in December by Oklahoma City-based firm Amber Integrated, Lankford had a sizable lead over his two challengers, polling at 56% with Dahm coming in second at 9% and Lahmeyer at 8%.
There are currently two Democrats in the race for Senate, Madison Horn and Jason Bollinger, both of whom raised less than $100,000 in the final quarter of 2021.
Horn raised $54,516 and has $38,022 cash on hand, while Bollinger raised $31,185 and has $9,637 on hand.
The primary is set to be held on June 28, 2022.