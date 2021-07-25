Lankford’s brand of conservatism still viable despite GOP shift, D.C. colleagues say

WASHINGTON — James Lankford was once the golden child of conservatism in Oklahoma.
Many might argue he still is, but with activists in the Oklahoma GOP trying to push him out of the party in favor of a firebrand competitor, his place in the Republican Party of the present has come into question.
Lankford, Oklahoma’s junior senator, has always been a vocal proponent for conservative issues — he’s loudly pro-life and pro-religious liberties, an advocate for smaller government. But for many in the Oklahoma Republican Party — and across the country — only one thing matters: blind devotion to former President Donald Trump.
The majority of Lankford’s colleagues believe this new wave of candidates the GOP is rolling in — including Lankford’s primary challenger Jackson Lahmeyer, who has been endorsed by the Oklahoma GOP chair — is dangerous to the Republican Party.
Lankford gets things done behind the scenes and works hard on relationships to get bills passed, colleagues said.
“He’s not a screamer,” Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., said about Lankford. “You know there are some people who think if you’re loud, you’re effective, but James, he’s got Moses’ voice … he’s not inclined to scream because he’s soft spoken, but he’s very convicted in how he talks, and then he has a lot of intellect, which is not unimportant in persuasion.”
Cramer said the Republican Party needs more people like Lankford, not less — what people see on TV and what actually goes on are two different things, he said.
Nobody is going to get any legislation through or any issues changed if they come in thinking Democrats are evil and their only goal is to destroy them, Cramer said. Persuasion and relationship building is key, and Lankford has that.
“There is a lot of really good stuff that goes on, and there’s a lot of people who love each other in this place and this institution,” Cramer said. “There’s a lot of work that goes on behind the scenes, but the problem with it is it’s not very sexy. We have these polarizing factions today that are enhanced by a media that likes to drive the wedges.
“Because controversy and conflict are far more interesting to Fox News or a conservative blogger than [saying], ‘Hey, we all got together and unanimously passed the highway bill out of committee,’ which means we all talk to each other and we compromised and negotiated. That’s not very interesting, and particularly not to the entertainment media.”
Faith and politics
Lankford is relationship oriented and thrives in the behind-the-scenes work of negotiations, Cramer said. Those traits come from his faith background.
Faith has been the main part of Lankford’s life for as long as he can remember, he said. Prior to politics, he ran Falls Creek Summer Camp, a church camp in Oklahoma.
“I used to [say] anyone who can handle 15,000 kids every summer can handle 100 members in the Senate,” Oklahoma’s senior Sen. Jim Inhofe said. “And, sure enough, he could.”
When he came to Washington, Lankford said he was led by his faith, not by political talking points, and knew he was going to legislate that way.
“For me, stepping into this was really a sense of calling,” Lankford said. “This was not like lightning bolts or God speaking in the heavens or anything. It was this overwhelming sense that this is what I was supposed to do. and I spent about seven months struggling and praying through that in 2008 and ‘09, and then came to the point where I thought, ‘I’m going to be an old man one day telling my grandchildren about the time I didn’t do what I felt like I was called to do, so I’ve got to do this.’”
Faith plays a role in everything he does, especially politics, he said. When he came to Washington, first in the House, he thought the opposing party was the enemy.
“In the House, that’s all you do,” he said. “The House is a simple majority body. If you can get 218 out of 435 votes, you win and that’s all you need. So I don’t have to deal with the other side of the House, things move very fast-based on the House rules.”
When he arrived in the Senate in 2015, that changed, he said.
“When I was first elected to the Senate in 2014, before I was sworn in in 2015, all the people who called me, with one or two exceptions … were Democrats,” Lankford said. “They were calling me and saying, ‘Hey, we want to get to know you. Because you’re going to be in the majority, and we can’t move anything unless we get 60 votes, so let’s try to find ways that we can work together. We’re going to disagree on a lot of things, but let’s find some things we can work on to be able to move and figure this out.’”
In 2019, Lankford co-chaired the weekly prayer breakfast with Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del. The breakfast is a bipartisan group of senators who gather every Wednesday to talk about faith and testimony.
“James is someone who, over the years that we’ve served together, I’ve felt a profound respect for him,” Coons said. “He is a person who lives his faith in a very sort of concrete, daily and accessible way. He’s one of the few colleagues who was genuinely interested in hearing about my wife and kids.”
Despite this respect for other members, Lankford does not shy away from debate and defending what he believes in, Coons said.
“James does not shy away from just answering questions like, ‘Why do you have this position? Why do you think that? How does this square with your faith?’” Coons said. “I think those are refreshing conversations. Most of my colleagues don’t ever really engage in those discussions. They just avoid it and then go to a cable TV interview or fundraiser. So, to me, it’s the combination of his decency, intentionality, kindness and the thoroughness with which he does his work. I respect people who work hard here.”
Just because one member disagrees with another doesn’t mean there’s automatic hatred between the two. That’s something Coons thinks Washington, D.C., needs more of, he said.
Coons said the Capitol needs more people who see others in the image of God and have that be reflected in how they treat opposing members.
“My faith drives me to be able to treat people with dignity and respect,” Lankford said. “So, I’m not going to treat them differently even when we disagree because of this perspective that that’s a person created in the image of God who has value and worth, as well. Chris votes wrong all the time, and he and I can have really good conversations on family and what’s going on in our own spiritual journeys and everything else, but that doesn’t mean I sacrifice my values. That doesn’t mean I change how I vote. I don’t change how I vote because I’m friends with him.”
Though Lahmeyer is a pastor and seems to share the same faith values as Lankford, the candidate has made his hatred for Democrats and Trumpian style of politics a feature of his campaign.
Lahmeyer is endorsed by conspiracy theorist and former National security adviser to Trump Gen. Michael Flynn, and at a recent rally in Norman, the candidate featured multiple speakers who participated in the Jan. 6 insurrection. While faith plays a large part in Lahmeyer’s life, he’s noted his belief that God is calling him to save America from Democrats, not find common ground to govern.
“We’re way past Republican vs. Democrat or Conservative vs. Liberal,” Lahmeyer said in a Facebook post. “This is straight up Good vs. Evil.”
Lankford said while he doesn’t agree with Democrats, he still views them as children of God and treats them as such.
Jan. 6 insurrection
The moment the Oklahoma GOP turned its back on Lankford was Jan. 6, when Lankford decided to not object to the Electoral College.
Lahmeyer is campaigning on the debunked claim that the election was stolen from Trump, a disproven conspiracy.
Lankford originally planned on objecting but withdrew his objection following the insurrection. He said his planned objection wasn’t because he believed there was massive fraud in the election — he didn’t believe there was — but because he wanted to give the states more time to investigate those claims.
“Once the riot actually occurred here in the Capitol, the 12 of us that were pushing for this additional time had a decision to make,” Lankford said. “Obviously, there’s only 12 votes — we need 60 to be able to do anything, and we’re not going to win, we’re not even close to a win. So, when the riot happens, people are even less likely to be able to actually say, ‘Yeah, I want to align myself with what just happened.’”
Some, like Lahmeyer, took a different message from Jan. 6. They saw Lankford as weak for switching his vote and believed that by not objecting, he was stabbing Trump in the back.
Inhofe said the views of people like Lahmeyer and Flynn are dangerous to the Republican Party and compared their methods to those of the John Birch Society, a radical far-right organization. Inhofe voted to certify the election results Jan. 6, a decision he planned before the insurrection and stuck with.
“What [this society] was doing was just saying things that were just destructive to the conservative movement,” Inhofe said. ”In the early years of that movement, I went through a period of hatred that disappeared, but it seems to not have a long lifespan. So, definitely I feel the same way about this [current movement].”
Cramer, a Trump ally, said that trying to come at Lankford as “not conservative enough” is a message destined to fail.
The only message that can stick is that Lankford didn’t kiss the ring of Trump and doesn’t have a blind devotion to him, but treading into those waters leads away from conservatism and into something more dangerous, he said.
“Look, I support Trump, but he is not a conservative — he’s a populist,” Cramer said. “Lankford’s decision to change his vote isn’t a sign of him flip-flopping on his values — it is a sign of his integrity. Because the thing that was better for the country shifted from the election, to saving the country from this insurrection. This is a sign of his integrity, realizing to admit that he was wrong and that now he is doing what is best for the country and putting the needs of the country in front of personal [desires].”
Lankford and the party
The biggest issue plaguing the Republican Party at the moment is the lack of consistent messaging, Lankford said.
There are classic conservatives sending a message of fiscal responsibility and social conservatism, and then there are those spreading conspiracy theories and loudly proclaiming undemocratic ideas.
Lankford said the party needs to come together and unify on the actual issues rather than just trying to hit on useless talking points. He hopes the era of talking points and yelling at each other ends soon, so people can get back to legislating. All the public sees are loud activists, not the people doing the grunt work behind the scenes.
“Out of the 100 people that are in the Senate, there are 80 of them that are probably working that way to try to figure out how do we actually solve things, and then there are 20 folks that are on TV yelling all the time,” he said. “And the TV cameras are always going to focus on where the news is. I do think there’s a real shift that has happened.”
Lankford said there are only two roads out of the hyper-partisan era that’s been brewing over recent years and that came to a head on Jan. 6.
“One is a really traumatic event that the whole nation pauses, and says, ’let’s try to reset,’ and another one is a slow road out of it, where the nation, as we do with the pendulum swings in the country, where we see the country go, that’s the wrong direction, and through a series of elections every two years, the country starts turning and saying, ‘we want to actually get some stuff done,’” he said.