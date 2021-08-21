ENID — U.S. Sen. James Lankford, R-Okla., said the United States “definitely did not stick the landing” on withdrawing troops from Afghanistan.
Lankford made multiple stops in Enid, including Cherokee Ranch Land & Cattle, Oklahoma Bible Academy, United Way of Enid and Northwest Oklahoma and the Enid News & Eagle, on Thursday to meet with constituents and discuss state, national and foreign topics such as Afghanistan with community members and for a GOP fundraiser.
In the News & Eagle’s conference room, Lankford met with members of the editorial board and talked about Afghanistan, voting, upcoming elections, the McGirt ruling and more.
Afghanistan
The Taliban seized power in Afghanistan two weeks before the U.S. was set to complete its troop withdrawal.
Leaving Bagram Airfield was a “mistake,” Lankford said, adding that moving all operations to the civilian airport in Kabul “took away a secure location to pull out” people and equipment and “removed close air support to the Afghan National Army.”
“It did not have to be this way,” he said. “There was a way to actually withdraw that was not this chaotic, and that we would make sure everyone was actually out before we allow the Taliban to make a move.”
Voting
When it comes to voting, there have always been differences in how states conduct elections, he said.
In states that allow ballot harvesting, Lankford said, there is no way to verify the chain of custody.
“For California and other states that allow ballot harvesting, I don’t care what party you’re in — you can’t verify that election ballot when a box full of ballots shows up,” he said. “That’s why we’ve been so adamantly opposed to (H.R. 1/S.1) because that mandates ballot harvesting in every single state. I think we can’t prove the validity of a single election after that.”
Lankford said he’s proud of the voting system Oklahoma has.
The 2020 elections had a lot of chaos because of the COVID-19 pandemic, he said, adding that Oklahoma made changes “that were needed.”
Lankford said Oklahoma had 49 people who voted twice in the 2020 election — a “pretty low number.”
“Sometimes, it’s someone who’s 86 years old that mailed in their ballot really early and then forgot, and then went and voted in person. Sometimes it’s not,” he said.
The audit process still is going on in Georgia and Arizona, but Lankford said Michigan finished its full audit and “found a few people that voted that were dead,” but the numbers were not in the tens of thousands that would be needed to change the outcome of the election.
Lankford said states have learned lessons from elections in the past like the 2000 presidential election and the 2020 presidential election.
“We’re getting better at it,” he said. “Anything that we can to create more transparency, more openness, more evidence, where at the end of the election, there are fewer questions — the better.”
Upcoming elections
Lankford said there will be a “robust primary” for the Republican Party and he doesn’t know if former President Donald Trump will be running in the 2024 election.
“He hasn’t said that he’s running again,” Lankford said. “He’s organizing. He’s doing all the things you would have to do, but so are multiple other people.”
Whether Trump runs for president again or not, Lankford said Trump “will be engaged one way or another.”
Lankford said Trump brought in people who were “really good policy people” like former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, whom Lankford met with Wednesday, and former U.S. Education Secretary Betsy DeVos.
“We’ll see how (Trump) actually engages, whether he chooses to run or whether he chooses to step in and to say that some of these folks that are really good at the ideas on immigration and foreign policy … all the things he supports — he’ll have an influence one way or another.”
Every former president has influence, but Lankford said he thinks Trump will have an outsized influence because of the number of people that continue following him.
McGirt
Lankford said with the McGirt ruling, he’s proposing that the federal government have the first right of refusal on every major crime in that area with a tribal member involved, but the state have concurrent jurisdiction at the same time.
This, he said, would allow state prosecution of every major crime across Eastern Oklahoma unless the federal government wants it or allow tribes to petition for federal prosecution.
“That gives that concurrent jurisdiction and gives consistency so that all law enforcement in every part of the state could prosecute crimes, … but it still respects the McGirt decision,” he said.
Lankford said this is important for two reasons: there is unequal justice in Eastern Oklahoma, and tribes need to maintain their sovereignty.
“We’re all Oklahomans. We’re all Americans. We’re neighbors,” he said. “We’ve got to find a way to be able to figure this out, and to be able to balance this out.”
Other stops
Lankford said at his other stops, he discussed the COVID-19 vaccines and the delta variant.
People that Lankford talked to, he said, are concerned about where COVID-19 is going.
“The patients that are coming in (to hospitals) are not 85 with co-morbidities. They’re 35 and formerly healthy, and they’re sitting there on a ventilator. That’s very different,” he said.
The people he has spoken with also have said they don’t want a vaccine mandate.
“A lot of people have pre-existing conditions that they don’t handle the flu vaccine well, and they don’t want to have mandated COVID vaccines if they don’t handle the flu vaccine well,” he said. “If they have other allergies and other concerns, or other health conditions, or quite frankly, just don’t want to do it.”
People are “really ticked” about what’s going on at the border, Lankford said, in terms of illegal immigration.