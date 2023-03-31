Wind gusts reaching 60 mph Friday afternoon didn’t stop thousands from attending the first day of the 2023 Medieval Fair at Reaves Park.
From tent vendors selling everything from weapons to pendants, live juggling performances and plenty of food truck options, this year’s version spans the entirety of Reaves Park for the first time since 2019 because of the COVID-19 pandemic and construction on Norman Forward projects.
“In 2022 we were back 100%, except the park wasn’t ready, so we had to go across the street and use university property,” said Ann Eckart, program coordinator for the fair. “This year, it’s 110% back, because the park is done, we have new space to use and we have expanded all over.”
Medieval Fair 2023 has four stages of entertainment and more than 170 vendors and 40 food and drink options.
For Leanne Pyle, vending at the fair has become a family affair. She first set up her booth, Fairytales and Dragon Scales, in 2004. Her daughter, sister and niece were all selling Friday.
“I used to make fairy wings, and this is my first year not making those,” Pyle said. “My son was like, ‘make something for me, mom,’ and I said, ‘you can be a fairy, too,’ and he said, ‘no, I want to be a dragon trainer.’ I made him dragon eggs, and it just grew into an even bigger thing.”
The dragon eggs come in different sizes, and contain one of 21 species, according to her website.
Pyle said she loves bringing magic to kids and people of all ages.
“While medieval times were kind of grim and dark, I’m bringing the magic and the belief in magic that they had back then to life as well,” Pyle said.
It’s Joel Green’s first time as a fair vendor. His booth, Sticks and Stones, has tarot art work and handmade rings, pendants and wands, in addition to hats made from thrift store clothes for sale.
“I go and mine the crystals for (the rings and pendants) myself in Arkansas,” he said. “Some of these pendants glow in the dark.”
Green plans to set up his booth again today and Sunday.
Little Rock, Arkansas, residents Charlotte Besch and boyfriend Jim Edmunds have attended the fair around 12 times. She said they enjoy the exhibitions and music every year.
Over time, Besch and Edmunds said they’ve accumulated a wardrobe of medieval attire, but they decided not to dress up this year.
“I like to buy rats from the plaid guys,” Besch said as she held a plaid-skinned plush rat. “My sister is a veterinarian specializing in rats, so I like to buy a lot of them, but we’ve seen all kinds of cool stuff this year.”
The fair, which is free to enter, runs 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. today and Sunday. Reaves Park is at 2501 Jenkins Ave.
