A new bounce park popped up at the northwest end of Sooner Mall, and for its opening weekend, it is donating part of its proceeds to a local charity.
For the next 12 weeks, Funbox will offer 25,000-square-feet of inflatables. The fun zone is split in 10 different areas, including Tumble Temple, Marshmallow Mountain, Gumball’s Gallup and an obstacle course.
The California-based franchise is offered at 17 different locations throughout the U.S., according to its website.
“There's a lot of grand openings happening this weekend,” said Anun Hassan, Funbox OKC co-owner.
Norman’s is currently the only location in Oklahoma.
“We love Norman because it is such a great city. It is very family oriented,” she said.
Hassan and her husband Fouad Hassan are based out of Dallas, but will be spending more time in Oklahoma to manage the mobile amusement park.
“We are on a mission to get kids off screens and bouncing at one of our parks,” she said. “In addition to that, we are committed to bringing families together.”
This franchise location’s mission is to serve the Oklahoma City area, and the owners’ contract will only last for 12 weeks. Hassan said Funbox will shut down after Nov. 26 and it will pop up at any given location in the Oklahoma City metropolitan area next spring.
“It is temporary as we're only here for 12 weeks, but we come back every season,” she said. “We will pop up somewhere else in Oklahoma City. We may not be in Norman, or we may come back to Norman, but we’ll be somewhere in the Metroplex.”
In 2024, the company will offer two 12-week sessions, one in the spring and one in the fall after the middle-of-summer heat subsides.
Fouad Hassan, a director of finance at Movement Mortgage in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, said his passion has always been entrepreneurship.
“This provides a safe and fun environment for the children and really paints a smile on their faces,” he said. “It is also about giving back to the community.”
Over the opening weekend, a portion of proceeds went to Angels Foster Families Network, a local nonprofit.
Tickets for 90-minute sessions cost $19. Reservations are not needed.
“It is the largest bounce park in the world. You’re gong to come and walk in and say, this is a lot bigger than I thought,” he said. “It is a lot of fun. It’s not just for the kids. It’s also for the parents. You are going to have fun for 90 minutes.”
The park also sells grippy socks for $4, as well as water and snow cones.
Mylena Chavez went to the ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday morning and brought her nephew Junior. After having taken her family around the bounce park, she said the kids and adults enjoyed it.
“We have this couple right here who brought their children first and they've been all over and you can tell that's definitely entertaining to all of them,” she said.
Chavez, who is dating the general manager, said she saw the park being set up, and she is still amazed about how big it is.
“I've never seen this big of a bouncy house. It's enormous!” she said. “We're excited to have everyone here and we're definitely gonna keep an eye on your kiddos and make sure everything goes well because there might be a lot of people in here.”
Scott Martin, Norman Chamber of Commerce president attended the ribbon-cutting and said he looks forward to the work of entrepreneurs who are working to make Norman a better place for families.
“They are doing a lot of creative things there at Funbox,” he said. “I’m excited to learn more about what they do.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.