By all accounts, renowned photographer and author Corson Hirschfeld has led a full life, To showcase his achievements, Rivermont Assisted Living and Memory Care hosted a final art show for the resident Saturday morning.
Corson’s wife, Katherine “Tassie” Hirschfeld, said her 78-year-old husband won a lot of awards for his studio photography work (mostly in 1970s to ‘90s), did commercial work and had fine art works featured in a number of museums, including the Denver Art Museum and the Smithsonian in Washington, D.C.
“His resumé and biography is so fascinating, we felt like we wanted to celebrate that,” said Molly Aittaniemi, Centennial Hospice dream fulfillment coordinator, who spearheaded the art show in conjunction with Rivermont.
A year ago, Tassie said she researched symptoms Corson started developing as early as 2015, and the symptoms matched Lewy body dementia, which is a combination of Parkinson’s and dementia. Some early signs included a personality shift from kind, gentle and easy-going to being grouchy and angry about weird things.
“But that was just one phase,” Tassie said. “Somebody said the thing with dementia is everything is temporary.”
Initially, she said it was unclear what was going on in the early stages, and they didn’t get a clear diagnosis until just before Corson moved to Rivermont last fall, following a series of falls and an emergency room visit. Also, he has been on hospice care for six months. Now, she visits him daily.
Most days, she said Corson remembers her, but sometimes he calls her his girlfriend and he has proposed to her a couple times.
Lewy body dementia is characterized more by other pathologies and difficulties like loss of motor skills than severe memory loss, Tassie said.
Corson said he was flattered by everyone who came out to see him and his life’s work. He noted that his favorite visual artwork of his career is “Petroglyph in Surf. Ka Lae, Ka’u District, Isle of Hawaii, Hawaii” and his most popular novel is “Aloha, Mr. Lucky.” However, he like the symbolism of the cover of “Too High,” which includes a vehicle “with time behind it,” a female protagonist and a snake.
“I didn’t expect all of this. I’m surprised,” Corson said of Saturday’s event, adding that quite a few of his friends came to the art show. “It’s flattering for them (Rivermont and Centennial Hospice) to recognize people.”
Long career
Aittaniemi said Corson was famous in the art scene in Cincinnati, and one of his most famous works, a Cincinnati Ballet poster, was included in the exhibit.
Tassie Hirschfeld characterized his photography as “aesthetically gorgeous” and his fiction as comic, mystery and suspense.
She said Corson’s most famous photography series, “Places of Power,” which are fine art renditions of sacred sites in the Americas and Europe, will be featured April 18 through July 19 in the Higginbotham Gallery on the second floor of the Sam Noble Oklahoma Museum of Natural History.
Tassie said that the pre-digital photographs are “rendered in such a way that you can tell the power that they have,” and they are rendered using dark room skills to hand color black and white images “to create sort of a transcendent image that’s a little bit surreal.”
She said her husband also wrote three published novels — “Aloha, Mr. Lucky,” set in Hawaii; “Too High,” set in Kentucky, and “Freeze Dry” set in Gatlinburg, Tennessee — and two unpublished ones.
He moved from Ohio to Oklahoma to be with his wife in 2004. Corson was really inspired by Oklahoma’s landscape, Tassie said. He went from having a big loft studio in downtown Cincinnati to transforming their acreage of land into a visual oasis including native plants.
“It was a funny transformation,” she said.
Corson his first career was in herpetology, and he loves reptiles, amphibians and dogs, Tassie said. He loved finding snakes on their property and was on a first-name basis will all frogs, birds and other wildlife on their land.
The artist also started a series of sculptures, which are at the Hirschfeld’s house, four years ago but was unable to finish it after he lost his fine motor skills. She characterized his sculptures as “creative and complex, like an artist experimenting with a new form, which has also been really exciting to witness.”
“He has tremendous imagination and you see that through all of his work. He has creativity in multiple genres. To me, that’s incredibly impressive,” she said.
Corson got the idea to try sculptures after he was contracted by a national magazine to shoot cover art. He created a sculptural assemblage, photographed it, then disassembled it. Later, people wanted to buy the sculpture, so he reassembled it and sold it, which began that creative process. His sculpture work hasn’t been seen yet, but Tassie said she would love to show them.
The Hirschfelds
Tassie, who has taught medical anthropology at the University of Oklahoma’s anthropology department since 2002 and formerly lived in Kentucky, said she met Corson after reading his book “Too High,” which is about an anthropologist from Kentucky. She told Corson via email that she liked his book, and an email correspondence started from there. During a spring break trip to Kentucky, she stopped at Cincinnati just to meet him.
“It wasn’t a romantic correspondence,” she said of the trip. “We just hit it off immediately and we’ve been together ever since.”
The couple married in 2004. Tassie said her husband is a very serious artist but has a tremendous sense of humor.
Angie Williams, Rivermont sales director, said their team supports Corson with his activities of daily living, and he enriches their lives with his work life history, his smile, his laughter and the things he has experienced.
Williams described Tassie as “the most compassionate, loving woman that I’ve ever met in my life.”
“She not only spends time with him, she spends time with our other residents, too, and has gotten to know them and their families. We feel that she’s part of the Rivermont family,” Williams said. “We love and cherish her for the things that she has done to even touch the lives of the other residents in our community.”
Aittaniemi described Corson as a clever, remarkable person.
“I can just tell he’s brilliant. He’s lived a full life, you can sense that when you’re with him,” she said. “He’s done a lot of incredible things, and so that’s always fun for our nursing staff when you have someone who’s sort of contented with their life. There’s a difference there. You can tell that with Corson. He’s a neat guy.”
Ginger Stephens, Rivermont’s life enrichment coordinator, called Corson’s work eclectic.
“He has so many photography styles,” she said.
Making dreams come true
Aittaniemi said the dream fulfillment program began last May, but the first wish was fulfilled in January while she was a volunteer coordinator. Her job changed in May when she created the new program. Since then, she has helped fulfill wishes for about a dozen hospice patients.
One hospice patient who had his dream fulfilled of meeting Toby Keith designated that his memorial funds be sent to Centennial Hospice’s dream fulfillment program to be used toward other wishes.
“There’s not a day that I do this now that it feels like work. It feels like the right thing to do and I just feel passionate about it,” Aittaniemi said.
She said is appreciates Rivermont’s involvement, and they were happy to help.
“The bottom line is I’m grateful I work somewhere where the patient is always the focus. We’re just so excited to do this because of what it will mean to him,” Aittaniemi said, adding that there was a good turnout Saturday.
Angie Williams, Rivermont sales director, said Corson’s work is well diversified in his photography background, and he’s done tremendous things all over the country.
Aittaniemi said the idea for the exhibit at Rivermont came after an associate heard Corson mention that he would like a final art show, so they decided to celebrate his life’s work now, along with Rivermont, so he could participate.
She said hospice care has been wonderful to them, and she has always been a big advocate of hospice and palliative care.
Tassie said she admires Rivermont’s care team and their ability to be gracious, kind, supportive and funny.
“I was glad. I feel like his art needs to be seen, and it hasn’t been seen much since he moved to Oklahoma to be with me. I’m delighted,” Tassie said of the Rivermont exhibit.
