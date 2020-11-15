NORMAN — The decline of Norman’s medical marijuana revenue from July to August continued in September, according to recent data.
Oklahoma Tax Commission data released earlier this month showed Norman dispensaries remitted $3.05 million in gross revenue in September, a decrease of $117,000 from August’s gross revenue. September’s gross revenue also marks a decrease of more than $1.4 million from July’s record-breaking month of revenue.
The latest OTC data always reflects sales from two months prior.
September marks only the second time since December 2019 that Norman dispensaries remitted less in gross revenue than they did in the previous month, with August being the first. The total number of dispensaries also dropped from 59 in October to 58 in November, according to Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Association data.
While the last two months of OTC data shows a decline in revenue in August and September, dispensaries remitted more in city and state sales tax in both months than they did in July. Norman dispensaries remitted $236,000 in sales tax revenue in September compared to $220,000 in July.
Moore dispensaries experienced record-high revenue in August, but data shows September marked the lowest revenue numbers in the city since June. Moore dispensaries remitted nearly $1.1 million in total gross revenue.
Norman dispensary sales typically reflect statewide data, and September was no different. Statewide dispensaries remitted $11.7 million in gross revenue in September, marking the first time since April that statewide sales failed to reach $12 million.
The decrease in revenue has significantly impacted some local dispensaries. Chelsea McDonald, owner of The Grateful Bud dispensary on 230 W. Gray St., said after sales increased by nearly 20% through the first couple months of the pandemic, sales have now dropped by nearly 50% since July.
“We kind of expected because there hasn’t been another stimulus check. … We knew there was going to be another downturn incoming, but I didn’t think it would be this drastic,” McDonald. “I think the downturn started around August, and it has steadily gone down since then. I think people are just worried about spending their money.”
While some businesses are seeing decreases, other stores are still experiencing business similar to the record-high summer months. Ethan Moulton, employee at Cali Roots dispensary on 777 S. Jenkins Ave, said November is on track to be one of the highest-grossing months for the store, and he attributes it to the influx of OU students the shop has seen in recent months.
However, Moulton said he’s not surprised that revenue is down in Norman overall.
The amount of mom and pop shops that I’ve seen have to close down over these past months has been insane,” Moulton said. “So I think (the decline in revenue) may have to do with the decline in stores. Some shops are unable to stand up, and the shops that are able to stand up are doing significant numbers, but it’s looking like less (revenue) overall. The businesses that are holding on and have a big company behind them are seeing increased numbers.”
McDonald said the decline in revenue is concerning, and is skeptical that numbers will increase.
“I’m definitely concerned that it will keep decreasing,” McDonald said. “We’re back at super high COVID numbers, and I think people are going to be pretty conservative. … If it stays at this number, we’re very concerned. We’re a small family shop so we don’t have the same payroll as other places do, but we definitely won’t be able to hire anyone.”
