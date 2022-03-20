The honeymoon at least appears to be over for Norman sales tax revenue, officials say.
Norman’s January sales tax revenue was up 4.67% above January 2021, according to the March sales tax receipt. It’s a significant drop from a 20% reported sales revenue growth in the 12 months leading up to February 2022.
“[This] would usually be good, but on the trend that we’ve had this year, this was a trend buster,” Fransisco told the city finance committee Thursday.
The trend leading up to January was part of a larger trend of sales taxes in Oklahoma cities that Oklahoma City University economics professor Russell Evans called a “sugar high” of significant sales tax increases from the months in the previous year.
Francisco attributed the high sales tax revenue to stimulus payments, ongoing construction in the city and residents doing activities out of the house following quarantines and social distancing due to COVID-19.
Francisco praised city officials for not pushing for recurring expenses during the “bubble” of high sales taxes.
While the city didn’t take on new recurring expenses, the influx in sales taxes allowed them to take on projects like the Transit Maintenance Facility. It’s also prompted discussion about using the excess revenue to give signing bonuses to new police recruits — Oklahoma City pays its new police officers a $5,500 signing bonus.
City Manager Darrell Pyle said Thursday that city officials are leaning more toward a “retention bonus” for firefighters and officers.
“When you think about some of your sworn personnel who have been with us through the highs and the lows and the COVID and everything have been with us, to reward somebody who may have been living life on the beach during those most tenuous times, show up and, ‘Here’s a bonus, go buy a new jet ski’ would definitely not sit favorably,” Pyle said.
But Pyle also said the city has bolstered its recruitment process to advertise Norman through social media and conversations with possible recruits. He discussed promoting messages of professionalism, quality of life and affordability to attract police officers from across try to Norman.
Pyle also said the benefits of working for a city could be a selling point for recruitment.
“I like to tell kids who are figuring out what their career path might be, and I talk about the city, and I say, ‘Cities don’t go out of business,’” Francisco said.