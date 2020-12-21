The State of Oklahoma has not released last week’s White House Coronavirus Task Force Report, claiming that they have not yet received it.
However, The Transcript obtained the report from Dec. 13 via The Center For Public Integrity, who posted it Monday afternoon.
Charlie Hannema, chief of communications for Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt, reiterated Monday they have not received the report yet and that the latest report they have received is from Dec. 6.
“The last report we've received from the White House Coronavirus Task Force is posted on the OSDH website,” Hannema said in a statement to The Transcript. “We have not refused to release anything.”
In the report, Oklahoma is ranked 21st in new COVID-19 cases per capita, third in test positivity percentage, seventh in hospitalizations per 100 beds, and 33rd in deaths per capita.
A summary of the report says that 99% of all Oklahoma counties have moderate or high levels of community transmission, with 92% of counties having high levels of community transmission.
“Oklahoma has seen stability in new cases and a decrease in test positivity,” the report reads.
It also states that from Dec. 5-11, an average of 293 patients with confirmed COVID-19 and 81 patients with suspected COVID-19 were admitted to the hospital each day, a 12% decrease from the previous week.
The W.H. Task Force also makes blunt recommendations for the State of Oklahoma.
“Virus levels remain high,” the report reads. “Throughout the holiday season, all media platforms should remain saturated with messaging on the risks of indoor social gatherings without masks.”
This comes one day after The Oklahoman reported that Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt was encouraging people to travel to Oklahoma.
The report also urges Oklahoma to implement a mask mandate saying that “Mitigation efforts must increase, including key states and local policies… Focus on uniform behavioral change including masking, physical distancing, hand hygiene, no indoor gatherings outside of the immediate household and make sure every American understands the clear risks of ANY [sic] family or friend interactions outside of their immediate household indoors without masks.”
Oklahoma currently has 71 of its 77 counties in the red zone and 5 counties in the yellow zone.
For the complete W.H. Task Force Report click here.
