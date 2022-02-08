Incumbent Ward 2 Councilor Lauren Schueler won re-election Tuesday night, taking nearly 60% of the vote over challenger John Argo.
Schueler received 59.16% of the vote compared to Argo’s 40.84%. Schueler was appointed to the Ward 2 seat in mid-2021 after former Ward 2 Councilor Matt McGarry resigned.
“I feel incredibly humbled to have the support and backing from the Ward 2 residents,” Schueler said Tuesday. “Being the appointed council member was one thing, but I’m very grateful to have the ward elect me as their representative. I look forward to working towards our shared goals over the next two years and hope to bring back some stability to our council seat.”
“I also want to thank the many volunteers, supporters, forum organizers and engaged citizens for making this campaign possible. This really is a team effort and we get better policy working together. I’m ready to dig in and continue the work.”
Argo said he is thankful for the people who voted and made their voices heard; despite not winning, he looks forward to working with Schueler and the next mayor to fix Ward 2’s most common issues, he said.
“(Whoever is) mayor, we're going to fix some of the problems that I ran into on the trail, and well, just, I'm here to help,” Argo said.
For full election coverage in all Feb. 8 races, click here.