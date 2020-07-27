The University of Oklahoma is cautioning individuals to stay away from the Lloyd Noble Center and the surrounding area due to a reported emergency situation.
The university shared an emergency alert at 4:56 p.m. Monday to report a law enforcement emergency on OU's campus in the area of the Lloyd Noble Center, located at South Jenkins Avenue and Imhoff Road. The alert asks individuals to avoid the area.
In a brief statement provided at 5:15 p.m., OU spokesperson Kesha Keith said the OU Police Department is currently on the scene.
"OUPD are currently engaged in police activity near Lloyd Noble Center and are requesting that all community members avoid the area until further notice," the statement reads. "The situation is contained to the area. Updates will be given when available."
Further details of the emergency situation are currently unavailable. The Transcript has reached out to an OUPD spokesperson, and will update this developing story as more details are released.
