One in three women and one in six men will become victims of stalking in their lifetimes, according to the Cleveland County District Attorney’s office.
Now that a stalking statute has been updated to allow officers to serve warnings, the county’s top attorney hopes those numbers will go down.
District Attorney Greg Mashburn said this week it is important for the law to reflect current trends because stalkers are finding new ways to threaten people or make them feel uncomfortable.
“We have seen stalking in many shapes and forms across our district,” Mashburn told The Transcript. “Stalking can be anything from being followed or watched, to getting spammed with unwanted calls and texts.
“I am personally thankful that the law is working towards catching up with modern day stalking conduct so we have more room to prosecute stalking cases and protect the citizens of our community.”
Alexis White, public information officer for Mashburn’s office, said stalking happens everywhere, but is a concern in Norman because it frequently happens on college campuses.
“It is an issue in Cleveland County in particular,” White said. “Stalking can occur in so many different forms. We have the University of Oklahoma, which makes stalking of particular concern.”
The district attorney’s office encourages victims of stalking to reach out to different organizations such as the Women’s Resource Center to develop a safety plan and keep track of how frequently a stalker is making contact with them.
“Stalking can be dangerous, so we encourage anyone who feels as though they’re being stalked to talk to law enforcement or the Women’s Resource Center to develop a safety plan, and to keep track of every piece of unwanted communication,” Mashburn said.
“That helps us tremendously when pursuing these cases. Our main goal and priority is to seek justice for victims because no one should have to live looking over their shoulder.”
Jodie Stewart, communications specialist for the Women’s Resource Center, said her organization has witnessed stalking come in many different forms, and to combat it, women must first take caution.
“At our agency, we see stalking in congruence with other crimes like domestic violence or sexual assault,” she said. “In the shelter we see domestic violence that includes stalking.”
Stewart recommends that victims keep a detailed log of every interaction they have with a stalker, including what they do with dates, time stamps, photos, and screenshots. A lot of stalking takes place on social media these days, and she has even seen it occur during food delivery.
“We can’t stress enough how important safety planning is. Individuals experiencing stalking can call our crisis line at 405-701-5540 to get free and confidential assistance,” Stewart said. “As a society it is important for us to not minimize, normalize or romanticize stalking.”
Norman police Lt. Matthew Woodall told The Transcript that with the update of a law that was passed in November 2022, stalking victims have a new tool to prevent unwanted contact.
Oklahoma Statute Title 21, Section 1173 is known as the stalking statute, and it includes a provision that allows police officers to serve warnings to those who engage in stalking activity.
Woodall said victims are responsible for filling out a form, and with their consent, police officers will serve the stalker a form which lets them know that the person they are following or stalking feels intimidated by them, and if they don’t stop, they could face possible legal consequences.
“If they get served with that warning letter, that doesn’t negate charges if they have already been engaging in stalking behavior,” Woodall said.
“It is just a notice that they need to stop immediately. If they have engaged in the behavior, they can still be criminally charged, even if they haven’t been charged yet.
The lieutenant said many people are confused by the difference between stalking and harassment.
“Some people think that being called three or four times a day would be considered stalking when that’s more harassment,” Woodall said. “Stalking is a repeated behavior.
“A lot of people think that one or two days constitutes stalking. It does not. That is harassment. When harassing behavior occurs over an extended period of time, it becomes stalking.”
