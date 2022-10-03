A state representative who sued the state will soon receive the spending records on a COVID-19 relief program created by the governor in 2020.
The Bridge the Gap Digital Wallet program used $8 million in federal funds to provide low-income families grants to buy school supplies in the pandemic.
Oklahoma Watch’s reporting with The Frontier and a federal audit found significant unauthorized spending on furniture, electronics and other household items.
Rep. Logan Phillips, R-Mounds, said he was blocked from receiving records on how the state managed the program and spent the funds. In August, he filed a lawsuit against the Office of Management and Enterprise Services, alleging they violated the Open Records Act.
Gov. Kevin Stitt’s office says they did reply to Phillips’ records request and referred him to OMES. OMES says its staff tried to set up a meeting with Phillips but he didn’t show up.
Phillips said Tuesday he dismissed the lawsuit after the state agreed to provide the records.
“Movement in the right direction,” he said. “Once that’s in hand, we’ll start the research in diving through everything.” Phillips was first elected in 2018 and lost his Republican primary in June.
