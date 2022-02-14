OKLAHOMA CITY — Grappling with one of the lowest nursing rates in the country, Oklahoma lawmakers are fast-tracking a plan that would allocate millions in federal coronavirus aid to beef up infrastructure at colleges and universities in a bid to expand the training pipeline.
As part of their effort to boost Oklahoma’s per capita nursing rate from 46th worst, lawmakers have begun to swiftly advance millions of dollars in onetime funding requests from colleges and universities.
University leaders said having access to some of Oklahoma’s $1.8 billion in American Rescue Plan Act money would help them expand their existing teaching labs and facilities so that they could expand the training pipelines for registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nursing assistants and practical nurses.
There are an estimated 67,300 open health care jobs in Oklahoma, and the shortages have only been worsened by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
State Rep. Kyle Hilbert, R-Bristow, said nursing shortages are a nationwide problem, but Oklahoma’s issues have become so acute that numerous Oklahomans have died from preventable causes in the past year just because they had the misfortune of getting sick in the middle of a COVID-19 spike when the state simply doesn’t have enough nurses.
“This was a problem pre-pandemic, but the pandemic’s only exacerbated it,” he said.
Hilbert’s committee is expecting to initially spend about $55 million to $60 million in ARPA funds to boost higher education nursing program infrastructure.
Grant proposals they’re recommending include a Moore Norman Technology Center plan to expand practical nursing programs, launching a new health care program in southeastern Oklahoma, and allocating $10 million to help pay for the construction of a new $22 million building on the Southwestern Oklahoma State University campus in Weatherford.
The university is raising funds to build a facility focused on health care and pharmacy education in rural Oklahoma.
Education officials told lawmakers that a lot of Oklahomans are interested in a nursing career, but there’s not enough capacity to admit those qualified applicants, and the federal funds will expand their capacity.
But even with expanded infrastructure, they warned lawmakers that low nursing educator salaries — particularly at two-year universities — will have to be addressed because they’re needed to train the next generation of workers.
Many experienced nurses aren’t willing to shoulder a pay cut of more than $10,000 to transition from the field to the classroom.
The Oklahoma State Regents for Higher Education, meanwhile, is urging lawmakers to permanently boost its budget by $10 million to bolster nursing workforce training and $10 million to expand physician residency slots.
Oklahoma currently ranks 48th nationally in the number of active physicians per capita, according to the Association of American Medical Colleges.
A 2020 analysis by the Oklahoma State Department of Health found that 72 of the state’s 77 counties have a health professional shortage of some type, said Angela Caddell, a spokeswoman for the regents.
Employment projections from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and Oklahoma Employment Security Commission also show that the number of registered nurses needed to meet demand is expected to increase by 9.1% by 2028.
While public institutions produced more than 2,500 degrees in all levels of nursing in 2020-21, pre-licensure nursing education capacity is not meeting state demand, she said.
Patti Davis, president of the Oklahoma Hospital Association, said Oklahoma has struggled with nursing shortages for decades now, but has made little progress addressing the issue even as demand has grown.
Oklahoma has 30 LPN programs, 14 associate RN programs and 15 bachelor’s of nursing programs, but Davis said it’s not enough to train the needed workforce.
The pandemic has only exacerbated the health care shortage, as has the growing number of assaults on medical personnel, Davis said.
“The fact is nursing is a very, not only emotional, but also physically taxing job, and quite simply sometimes their resiliency and well-being in those later years becomes tougher,” Davis said.
Hospitals have beds and equipment, but no staff to work them. Between one COVID-19 surge and the next, Oklahoma lost more than 200 staffed beds because there were no bedside nurses to work them, Davis said.
Nurses are also leaving for higher pay traveling, and the profession is grappling with ongoing burnout.
“This has been so emotionally taxing that they’re saying, ‘I just can’t do this anymore,’” Davis said. “And there’s fear of illness, and it’s very real.”
Two-thirds of current nurses have expressed that they were looking to leave the profession, and 15% of the entire health care workforce is eligible to retire in the next decade, said Thomas Newsom, Southeastern Oklahoma State University president.
One in every 4 nurses now has less than five years of experience, he said.