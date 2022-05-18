OKLAHOMA CITY – Oklahoma lawmakers took the unusual step of calling themselves into a special session Wednesday in what they described as an effort “to allow public input to continue to drive” how $1.8 billion in federal coronavirus funds is spent.
In a news release, Republican lawmakers said the special session, which began immediately, will address “critical statewide economic development” needs and the expenditure of federal funds from the American Rescue Plan Act and Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. Lawmakers will also use the time to create a framework for how to spend $250 million in state funds earmarked to help rural parts of Oklahoma better compete for future economic opportunities.
"The steps taken today ensure that the distribution of these funds will be done in an open and transparent manner, even while the Legislature is not in regular session. I look forward to getting these federal funds distributed to benefit the people of Oklahoma," said state Sen. Roger Thompson, R-Okemah, the Senate appropriations chair.
But in their own news release, some House Democrats contended the bipartisan “historic action” was designed to counter the “unchecked authority” of Gov. Kevin Stitt, who they said has been unable and unwilling to distribute the ARPA funding.
“Today, the Legislature in a bipartisan fashion declared Gov. Kevin Stitt can’t be trusted and is unfit to lead Oklahoma during this crucial time in our state’s history,” state Rep. Monroe Nichols, D-Tulsa, said. “Scandals, disinformation, dysfunction and incompetence led to this historic action by the Legislature. I hope all Oklahomans are taking note of the fact that the Republican supermajorities in the House and Senate have sent a clear signal that Governor Stitt shouldn’t be responsible for Oklahoma tax dollars.”
Traditionally, Oklahoma’s governors call special sessions, but lawmakers can also call one if two-thirds of the members of both legislative chambers sign on. Lawmakers said their session will at first run concurrently with the ongoing session, but it will allow them to continue working because the regular session must adjourn May 27.
Officials said the special session will reconvene when ARPA spending plans are finalized or additional action is needed on the state’s rural project funding known as the Progressing Rural Economic Prosperity Fund or on other matters related to “critical statewide economic development.”
“I promised Oklahomans that I would run state government in an efficient and transparent way, so I greatly appreciate the Legislature’s commitment to work through the summer to distribute ARPA funds with full transparency,” Stitt said in his own statement. “I expect comprehensive, strategic ideas that make a generational impact rather than piecemeal projects driven by special interests and lobbyists.”
Lawmakers said they’ve received $17.8 billion in ARPA project requests, but have far fewer dollars available to appropriate.
"Ensuring the joint committee's public-driven process can run its full course is in Oklahoma's best interest,” said Senate Pro Tem Greg Treat, R-Oklahoma City, in a statement. “A concurrent session allows for a comprehensive strategic plan to be enacted through appropriations after a full vetting of submissions and public discussion of how to best deploy these resources."
State Rep. Cyndi Munson, D-Oklahoma City, said her colleagues serving on a joint pandemic relief funding committee have “worked diligently for months” to distribute ARPA dollars to communities across the state to address education, health care and broadband internet needs.
“Our communities have suffered so much since the COVID-19 pandemic, so it’s important that we get these funds distributed as soon as possible,” she said. “The governor’s inability and unwillingness to distribute ARPA dollars has been worrisome, so I am grateful legislative leaders have decided to take action. As members of the Legislature, we take seriously the responsibility to appropriate funds to best serve Oklahomans.”
Lawmakers also said the special session will allow them to reallocate, if necessary, the funds they set aside for a $698 million economic incentive package designed to reel in an electric vehicle battery manufacturing plant to Pryor. They only plan to reallocate the funds if the company, thought to be Panasonic, settles on a different site outside of Oklahoma.
The measure pays $613 million to a “mega project” and allocates $85 million to another project related to the same industry. It provides a 3.4% rebate of the investment over five years up to the balance of the fund once capital expenditures and jobs are created. The company being targeted by the LEAD Act could create as many as 4,000 to 6,000 new jobs.
State Rep. Kyle Hilbert, R-Bristow, said lawmakers are still confident that the company will choose Oklahoma, “but should it not, this mechanism allows for the legislative action necessary for the allocated funds to be quickly recaptured.”