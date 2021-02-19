More than half a year after voters approved a state question that will require Oklahoma to offer health coverage to more than 200,000 low-income adults, state officials are still unsure how they’ll pay it.
The passage of State Question 802 last June started a countdown for the state to start enrolling newly eligible Oklahomans in the state’s Medicaid program, known as Soonercare, by July 1.
But, with Oklahoma’s legislative session underway, there still isn’t an agreement on how the state will fund it.
And Gov. Kevin Stitt’s recent push to privatize SoonerCare now threatens to sink a previously agreed-upon deal that would use cost offsets and an increase in a fee hospitals pay to cover the state’s expected $162 million share of the costs.
As a result, lawmakers and the governor will need to simultaneously weigh whether to revamp the state’s Medicaid program and decide how to fund the new expansion group before the session ends in May.
With the future of SoonerCare hanging in the balance, the stakes are high for Oklahoma, which has the nation’s second-highest uninsured rate and routinely ranks among the least healthy states.
And as things often are at the State Capitol, the debate between the two will be at least somewhat intertwined with battling lobbying groups and ideologies pulling lawmakers in different directions.
“A million things can happen,” said Rep. Marcus McEntire, R-Duncan, who chairs the House Appropriations and Budget Subcommittee on Health. “Really right now, things are just up in the air.”
How we got here
On first glance, funding the voter-approved Medicaid expansion didn’t seem as complicated as some previously feared.
When Stitt unveiled his proposed budget early this month, he returned to a familiar idea to pay for the bulk of the state’s share of the expansion’s cost: upping the Supplemental Hospital Offset Payment Program.
The Supplemental Hospital Offset Payment Program, started in 2012 with the support of the Oklahoma Hospital Association, is a provider fee paid by 65 hospitals in the state. Money from the fees are used to leverage federal Medicaid matching funds and help shore up the state’s Medicaid program.
Stitt similarly proposed increasing the fee (which would generate $118 million a year) last year when he tried to advance his own Medicaid expansion plan, called SoonerCare 2.0, before the SQ802 vote.
Unlike the expansion plan approved by voters, his plan would have sought a federal waiver to move to a block-grant model, add work requirements and require many enrollees to pay some premiums.
