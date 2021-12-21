With Oklahoma’s legislative session at most five months each year, it could be easy to think that state legislatures only work during those five months, but that is not the case — especially for those in the minority party.
With all but one of Norman’s lawmakers Democrats, they said in order to ensure their bills are passed, considered or even heard, they stay involved in state politics outside of session, they said.
Some legislatures have second jobs since the session is less than half the year, but for some of Norman’s lawmakers, that is not the case.
“Since I am Minority Leader, I really don’t have another job,” state House Minority Leader Emily Virgin, D-Norman, said. “I think that every day is different one day could be meeting with constituents on issues that they have one day could be at the Capitol meeting with state agencies.
“Currently, I’m at the Capitol and I’ve had a couple of meetings on bills that I’m proposing and trying to set up other meetings to get people on board with my legislation since we’re in the process of bill filing.
“But you know, every day really is pretty different.”
As Minority Leader, Virgin also travels around the state to meet with other Democrats interested in running for office.
Even the lawmakers who aren’t in leadership make being a state legislature their full-time job although they are only in session during the spring.
“I’ve always tried to tell people, if you want to be a true state representative, to the level where you need to be, it’s a full-time job,” said state Rep. Jacob Rosecrants, D-Norman. “Let me give you some explanation to that — we’re always preparing for the upcoming session, what that looks like, is not just sitting there authoring bills, or taking the ideas from constituents or whatever else, it’s having meetings with other legislators. If you truly want to see a piece of legislation passed, you have got to get that done.”
Rosecrants said the Democrats have to meet with legislators across the aisle and sell them on their bills. He can’t just show up in February and drop the bill and hope it passes — the work to get it on the floor and to the Governor’s desk starts months in advance, he said.
“You really do have to have your priorities straight,” he said. “The reason why I even ran for office was because I as a teacher in 2016, 2017 was like, ‘Oh, my goodness, we need teacher voices at the Capitol.’ So my passion keeps me constantly busy. There’s always issues across the state that I get involved with at that level.”
On the Senate side of the Capitol, Sen. Mary Boren, D-Norman, said that since she is in the minority as a Democrat and isn’t a member of leadership, she is freed up to meet with constituents and to “stay connected” to why she ran in the first place.
One of the main things she’s heard from constituents this year is people worried about vaccine mandates and being forced to take the vaccine, she said. Boren, who is vaccinated, said listening to these people and their concerns help shape her perspective come session.
“Listening to people and their perspectives have made me begin to kind of understand the importance of the exemptions, and the importance of reforming our medical research pipeline,” she said. “So that people can have better access to good information when it comes to their health care.”
State Rep. Merleyn Bell, D-Norman, and state Sen. Rob Standridge, R-Norman, did not respond to The Transcript’s interview requests.