OKLAHOMA CITY — Rep. Jason Lowe, D-Oklahoma City, and Rep. Justin Humphrey, R-Lane, hosted an interim study Sept. 22 to look into current issues facing Oklahoma state correctional facilities, specifically the Oklahoma County Jail.
The goal of the study was to bring together stakeholders within the criminal justice system to identify solutions to better the living and working conditions of inmates and correctional officers.
The study also focused on how to eliminate recidivism through proper mental health and social support services.
“The current conditions in the Oklahoma County Jail and correctional facilities across the state are unlivable and unacceptable,” Lowe said. “It is clear that the inmates in our care and the correctional officers who faithfully serve our communities need our support.”
Lowe and Humphrey are hopeful the study is the first step in creating healthy living and working environments for inmates and correctional officers.
“This is part of a series of interim studies we are holding to look at reforms that need to be made throughout our corrections and criminal justice system,” Humphrey said. “First, we want to keep more people from going to prison, but for those who do end up in the system, we want to train and educate them so they can go to work when they get released.”
Lowe’s office can be contacted at 557-7367 or jason.lowe@okhouse.gov. Humphrey’s office can be contacted at 557-7382 or justin.humphrey@okhouse.gov.
— Submitted Content